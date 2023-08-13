Baylor head coach Dave Aranda meets with every player on the team one-on-one throughout fall camp.

Along with the optimism and focus that normally comes with the excitement of an upcoming season, another feeling is consistently present amongst the group that wasn’t always there in the past: fun.

“I like where we're at,” Aranda said. “I think there's just there's a standard that guys recognize. We go through four team periods a day, and that's in and out of the heat and everything, so it's not a walk-through pace, but they're loving it.

“That's part of what gives the excitement of all of it is just that type of attitude.”

The Bears wrapped up the first part of fall camp with a scrimmage Saturday evening at McLane Stadium ahead of the regular season opener on Sept. 2 against Texas State.

'Crazy performance'

One of the biggest questions for the Bears coming into fall camp was on the defensive side of the ball.

With a new defensive coordinator and a new scheme with tons of incoming freshmen and transfers, how quickly could the group come together to go against a bunch of high-powered offenses in the Big 12?

So far, so good.

Linebacker Mike Smith has been turning heads from the moment he walked onto the Baylor campus in the spring, and Saturday was no different. Aranda said the scrimmage was “the Mike Smith show.”

“There was one intermission where it just seemed like Mike was in on every tackle,” Aranda said. So his numbers (were) probably pretty crazy.”

Smith has climbed the college ladder from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to Liberty and finally to Baylor ahead of this season. He has fit in perfectly with the Bears’ defensive unit.

The coaches think the world of his leadership, too, since he was the only Baylor representative at Big 12 Media Days last month who hasn’t played an official snap for the Bears.

“I always love being around new people, getting to know people on and off the field and just building team chemistry with not just the players but the staff, too,” Smith said. “It’s just all one big family, and I just love being a part of it.”

Aranda wasn’t surprised with how quickly Smith has come in and asserted himself.

“Football is a first language for him, so he takes to it pretty easy,” Aranda said. “He’s a dynamic dude. He had about five tackles for losses where it looked like it was a blitz, but it wasn't. And that's on top of the past breakups that he had. It was a crazy performance.”

The other defensive standout from the scrimmage was redshirt freshman Corey Gordon.

Listed as a safety on the roster, Gordon has been working as the "star" linebacker, a hybrid position that can quickly shift between defensive back and outside linebacker in most schemes.

“Cory has got the instinct and the ability to make plays,” Aranda said. “As a star, he can cover man-to-man, he can blitz, he can set edges. I'm way appreciative of his ‘want to’ with all of it, because that's allowed the player Cory Gordon to kind of take off.”

Shapen hype train

Aranda has seen quarterback Blake Shapen be much more decisive this fall.

With the top three receivers from last year returning and the addition of Arkansas transfer Ketron Jackson, Shapen has a lot more weapons to throw to. Richard Reese is only going to get better and Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson is pushing him in the backfield.

Shapen’s inconsistency last year has been well documented, but this season, he’s set up for success.

“I feel like we probably coached him to be perfect (last year), and shame on me for that,” Aranda said. And we didn't have the weapons that we have now. When it’s framed in that way, it was a high uphill climb. Now with the people that we’ve got, and just having gone through it and the confidence (and) everything that’s with it, he’s way decisive.”

Shapen recommitted himself in the film room over the offseason. He’s been throwing with the skill guys throughout the summer to continue to build their connection. He’s focused on playing faster.

Overall, the vibes are high.

“I think we’ve got a better culture this year,” Shapen said. “I think we’ve got guys that want to do better than what we did last year, nobody wants that to happen again. Building that culture, building that standard, that’s what we’ve been doing. Guys are working really hard.”

Injury bug

Aranda said defensive lineman Jackie Marshall tore his ACL in the spring and will miss the 2023 season.

“It's unfortunate,” Aranda said. “We have since used the portal to kind of address it for the season. Justin (Sambu) is here, and that was really kind of a move that we felt was needed.”

Sambu, a fifth-year senior from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, was late arriving to fall camp after transferring from Maine, where he finished with 59 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in his four seasons.

Baylor does have some depth at the defensive end position, including consistent contributors TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall and Oregon transfer Treven Ma’ae.