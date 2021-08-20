Miller, Gall making big impact up front for Bears

“I think we’re getting better,” Gall said. “Same thing for me, day by day, these guys are learning this offense, kind of the same way I am. We’re just getting better day by day, working on the little things, working on the one percent to get better. I think by the time game times roll around, we’re going to be a really good team.”

Both Miller and Gall have enjoyed working under offensive line coach Eric Mateos and Grimes, who also has a lot of experience coaching offensive lines.

“One of the main attractions I had to Baylor was that Coach Grimes and Coach Mateos were here,” Miller said. “Just being able to talk to some other schools I was interested in when I entered the transfer portal, I thought this was the best fit for me as an offensive lineman. Obviously Coach Grimes has a great resume and Coach Mateos has a great resume at a young age in his early 30s.”

One of the biggest adjustments for Gall has been practicing in the Texas heat. Though Waco hasn’t yet hit 100 degrees this summer, it’s still a lot hotter than Buffalo.

“Getting here, I’ve got to hydrate a lot more, that’s probably the biggest thing,” Gall said. “I didn’t have to hydrate nearly as much when I was at Buffalo. But I think I’ve gotten really used to it over summer training. Getting here early and getting all the conditioning in then has really helped me out and really got me in shape and ready for a good fall season.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.