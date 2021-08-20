Miller, Gall making big impact up front for Bears

With the offensive line struggling throughout his debut season, Baylor coach Dave Aranda dipped into the transfer market for immediate help.
It appears Aranda has found the players he needs up front in a pair of graduate transfers: Vanderbilt’s Grant Miller and Buffalo’s Jacob Gall.
“Obviously, it’s a bigger program, a lot better players and guys are just faster, bigger,” Gall said. “That’s just how it is. But I think I’ve done pretty well, and I think I’m learning a lot of things day by day. “
Both players arrived for the spring semester, giving them more time to learn new Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone scheme.
Since last year didn’t count against player eligibility due to COVID-19, both players have two years of college eligibility remaining.
“It’s been a good transition,” Miller said. “I really appreciated the opportunity to get here a semester early back in January. All the guys have been welcoming. Coach Aranda and his staff have been great, everybody in the nutrition program, all the trainers, everybody like that. So I really felt like the extra time really helped me bond with everybody on this team.”
After redshirting in 2017, Miller played in 29 games for Vanderbilt with 16 starts over the last three years.
But Miller was already extremely familiar with Baylor since both parents attended the university. His father, Fred Miller, was an all-Southwest Conference offensive lineman for the Bears in the mid-1990s before going on to a 13-year NFL career.
“Both of my parents and some family members came here to Baylor, so I always had a desire in high school to end up at Baylor one day, and it ended up working out in this situation,” Miller said. “I’m just really happy to be here.”
Grant feels fortunate that he’s been able to learn offensive line skills from his dad and watch film of his NFL days with the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams and Chicago Bears from 1996-2008.
“I think that brings an extra level of excitement to watch a game with somebody you know and care about that’s playing,” Grant said. “I think there’s definitely a lot to learn from offensive line play from all the offensive line units he played on whether it be the Titans who made a lot of deep playoff runs with Chris Matthews and Steve McNair or the Rams’ team that went to the Super Bowl or the Bears’ team that went to the Super Bowl. Luckily I was fortunate enough to watch a lot of great offensive lines play growing up.”
The 6-4, 309-pound Miller brings versatility to Baylor’s offensive line since he played center and guard at Vanderbilt where he earned his bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development. He’s working on a master’s degree in sport pedagogy at Baylor.
The Baylor offensive linemen have been learning numerous positions up front, but Miller was already accustomed to moving around.
“This is now my fifth year of college football, so I’m used to having to be able to play multiple positions if needed,” Miller said. “Especially with the type of season everybody had last year with COVID, I think a lot of offensive linemen probably got used to repping other positions in practice. Even though I started every game at Vanderbilt last year at center, I certainly was playing other positions in practice as well as years prior I did have some starts at guard.”
Though the 6-2, 305-pound Gall primarily played left guard the last three seasons at Buffalo, he’s played other positions along the offensive line like center and right guard.
“I’m comfortable in all three interior positions,” Gall said. “I have a lot of reps in all three. I played left guard, mostly, but I did play some right guard and a lot of center in practice. I was mostly the backup in practice, but I was recruited as a center and I played a lot of center in practice and spring ball and things like that.”
Gall and Miller have joined veteran Baylor linemen like Xavier Newman-Johnson, Connor Galvin, Khalil Keith and Johncarlo Valentin. They’re hoping to help the Bears improve offensively after ranking last in the Big 12 with 90.3 yards rushing per game and ninth with 3.44 sacks allowed per game last season.
“I think we’re getting better,” Gall said. “Same thing for me, day by day, these guys are learning this offense, kind of the same way I am. We’re just getting better day by day, working on the little things, working on the one percent to get better. I think by the time game times roll around, we’re going to be a really good team.”
Both Miller and Gall have enjoyed working under offensive line coach Eric Mateos and Grimes, who also has a lot of experience coaching offensive lines.
“One of the main attractions I had to Baylor was that Coach Grimes and Coach Mateos were here,” Miller said. “Just being able to talk to some other schools I was interested in when I entered the transfer portal, I thought this was the best fit for me as an offensive lineman. Obviously Coach Grimes has a great resume and Coach Mateos has a great resume at a young age in his early 30s.”
One of the biggest adjustments for Gall has been practicing in the Texas heat. Though Waco hasn’t yet hit 100 degrees this summer, it’s still a lot hotter than Buffalo.
“Getting here, I’ve got to hydrate a lot more, that’s probably the biggest thing,” Gall said. “I didn’t have to hydrate nearly as much when I was at Buffalo. But I think I’ve gotten really used to it over summer training. Getting here early and getting all the conditioning in then has really helped me out and really got me in shape and ready for a good fall season.”