Minnesota stops Baylor volleyball in Sweet 16 marathon, 3-2

Coleman slapped a serve into the net to allow Minnesota to tie the score at 22 in the fourth. The Gophers’ Katie Myers followed by drilling an ace to give her team the lead. Three points later, Stephanie Samedy smoked a kill to give Minnesota the set win and force a final fifth-set battle.

The fifth set followed the usual back-and-forth pattern of the first four, with the teams swapping the advantage and fighting to a 10-all tie. But then Bramschreiber put a serve into the net for the Bears. Ultimately, Baylor never scored again, as that prompted a 5-0 closing run for Minnesota, which scored the clincher when Van der Mark hit long of the back line on the final point.

Baylor totaled 12 service errors in all in the loss while dropping in five aces. The Gophers produced only four errors against six aces.

At times, Baylor played like a team that appeared poised to make its second Final Four trip in three seasons. The Bears pulled out a tight opening set, twice fending off set points for Minnesota, when Pressley battered consecutive kills to close it out.