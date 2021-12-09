Minnesota stops Baylor volleyball in Sweet 16 marathon, 3-2

MADISON, Wis. — It was right there for the taking, but the Baylor volleyball team let it slip away.
Holding a 2-1 set advantage and a 22-21 lead in the fourth, Baylor needed just three more points for an advancement on to the Elite Eight. But Minnesota just kept grinding, and the 12th-seeded Gophers dug their way back to claim a 26-28, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 win over the fifth-seeded Bears in the NCAA’s Sweet 16 on Thursday at the UW Field House.
So ends a storied chapter of Baylor volleyball, marking the end of the careers of the program’s all-time kills leader Yossiana Pressley and two-time Big 12 setter of the year Hannah Sedwick, along with fellow seniors Marieke van der Mark, Avery Skinner, Shanel Bramschreiber, Callie Williams, Andressa Parise, Emily Van Slate, AJ Koele and Bri Coleman.
Minnesota (23-8) not only exacts a measure of redemption for a season-opening loss to Baylor (22-6) on this same court back in August, but more importantly the Gophers move on to Friday’s Elite Eight and a matchup with the Wisconsin-UCLA winner.
When the first set went into extra points, it was basically a lock that this one was going to go right down to the wire. Nevertheless, Baylor had its chances to put Minnesota away in four sets. The Bears’ most persistent problem (service errors) throughout the match also helped the Gophers get back in it down the stretch.
Coleman slapped a serve into the net to allow Minnesota to tie the score at 22 in the fourth. The Gophers’ Katie Myers followed by drilling an ace to give her team the lead. Three points later, Stephanie Samedy smoked a kill to give Minnesota the set win and force a final fifth-set battle.
The fifth set followed the usual back-and-forth pattern of the first four, with the teams swapping the advantage and fighting to a 10-all tie. But then Bramschreiber put a serve into the net for the Bears. Ultimately, Baylor never scored again, as that prompted a 5-0 closing run for Minnesota, which scored the clincher when Van der Mark hit long of the back line on the final point.
Baylor totaled 12 service errors in all in the loss while dropping in five aces. The Gophers produced only four errors against six aces.
At times, Baylor played like a team that appeared poised to make its second Final Four trip in three seasons. The Bears pulled out a tight opening set, twice fending off set points for Minnesota, when Pressley battered consecutive kills to close it out.
Minnesota responded to even things up at a set apiece, but the Bears started sizzling in set three. Spraying the ball around from a variety of angles and hitters, they hit .297 for the set in taking the 2-1 advantage. That turned out to be the highest hitting percentage for any team of the match, until Minnesota topped it by hitting .318 in the decisive fifth.
Both teams showed their balance by putting three players in double-digit kills apiece. Pressley led everyone with 22 kills and the former AVCA National Player of the Year chipped in 12 digs for one last double-double of her brilliant career. Skinner, the hard-hitting transfer from Kentucky who was trying to win two NCAA titles with two different programs, contributed 19 kills, 19 digs and three blocks, while Harrison banged 13 kills.
Van der Mark picked up seven kills and six blocks while hitting .417, and Sedwick stayed busy by delivering 60 assists and 14 digs.
Samedy, Minnesota’s season kills leader, didn’t register her most efficient night. She had 16 kills but also 10 hitting errors to finish with a .098 hitting percentage. But her teammates picked her up, as Airi Miyabe picked up 18 kills and Jenna Wenaas added 13.
So, Baylor’s season ends in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season, both of which ended in the same calendar year. Now the Bears will bid farewell to a large senior class that featured several fifth-year players thanks to the extra COVID-19 season, and then the Bears will revamp behind a still-talented roster that will include returners like Harrison, middle blocker Kara McGhee and defensive specialist Lauren Briseno.