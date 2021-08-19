Minnesota trips Baylor soccer, 1-0, in opener

MINNEAPOLIS — Sophia Bowman scored a first-half goal to give Minnesota a 1-0 win over Baylor in Thursday night's soccer season opener.
Baylor took 13 shots with Ally Henderson-Ashkinos attempting three. Minnesota attempted 10 shots with Khyah Harper taking five.
Both goalkeepers had busy nights as Baylor's Jennifer Wandt finished with five saves and Minnesota's Megan Plashko finished with four saves.
Baylor will face North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Fargo before playing its home opener against Nebraska on Aug. 26 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
