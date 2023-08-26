MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s No. 7-ranked volleyball team walled up the net and took away Baylor’s attacking avenues, dispatching the 15th-ranked Bears, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11, on Saturday night in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.

Baylor (0-2) dropped its second match in as many days on the Gophers’ home court, as No. 2 Wisconsin beat the Bears in four sets on Friday.

Minnesota (2-0) totaled 12 blocks and limited BU to .000 hitting with 27 attacking errors. It was the Gophers’ second win over a Big 12 foe after knocking off TCU on Friday.

Freshman outside hitter Kyndal Stowers paced Baylor with 10 kills and a pair of service aces. She made the all-tournament team at the event. McKenna Wucherer smashed 14 kills on .520 hitting to lead the Gophers.

After facing back-to-back Top 10 teams outside of Waco, Baylor will return to take on Rice in its home opener next Friday.