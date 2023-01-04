Missi commits to Baylor men's basketball

Baylor men's basketball continued its recruiting hot streak as five-star center Yves Missi committed on Wednesday night.

The 6-11 Missi is ranked No. 25 nationally in the 2024 class by ESPN. Like Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Missi is a native of Cameroon whose older brother, Steve Moundou-Missi, played for Harvard from 2011-15 and both parents played for the Cameroon national team.

Though Missi has only played basketball for three years, he has tremendous potential. He averaged 12.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks on the Nike EYBL U16 circuit last spring and summer with the PSA Cardinals grassroots program. He's currently playing at Prolific Prep in California.

Missi joins No. 22-ranked five-star wing Jason Asemota of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix and four-star point guard Robert Wright III of Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia in the 2024 class.