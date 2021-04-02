Mitchell named defensive player of year

INDIANAPOLIS — Known for his tenacious, energetic play, Baylor junior guard Davion Mitchell swept three national defensive player of the year awards.
Mitchell was named both the NABC and Naismith defensive player of the year on Friday after winning the Lefty Driesell Award on Thursday.
“Winning national defensive player of the year is a huge honor and I’m thankful to the committees for picking me out of so many great defenders,” Mitchell said.
“There are countless people who have helped me work on my game over the years, and I’m so happy for all of them that they’re being rewarded for all of the time they’ve invested.”
Mitchell is nicknamed “Off Night” because he makes it so difficult for opposing offensive players.
The 6-2 Mitchell has averaged two steals per game this season, and his tough man-to-man defense has made it easier for his Baylor teammates to force turnovers.
“He’s like an Energizer bunny,” said Baylor forward Mark Vital.
“Hit the drum and keep moving, that’s him. Davion is aggressive, and is one of those guys who gets up in you. He’s very strong, he knows where you’re going to go, and will beat you to the spot. He’s good with his hands and can steal the ball from you.”
Mitchell was one of four finalists for the Naismith defensive player of the year, and he was selected ahead of Alabama’s Herbert Jones, USC’s Evan Mobley and Utah State’s Neemias Queta.
Mitchell follows Johnathan Motley as the second national individual award winner in Baylor program history. Motley picked up the 2017 Karl Malone power forward of the year award.