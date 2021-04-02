Mitchell named defensive player of year

INDIANAPOLIS — Known for his tenacious, energetic play, Baylor junior guard Davion Mitchell swept three national defensive player of the year awards.

Mitchell was named both the NABC and Naismith defensive player of the year on Friday after winning the Lefty Driesell Award on Thursday.

“Winning national defensive player of the year is a huge honor and I’m thankful to the committees for picking me out of so many great defenders,” Mitchell said.

“There are countless people who have helped me work on my game over the years, and I’m so happy for all of them that they’re being rewarded for all of the time they’ve invested.”

Mitchell is nicknamed “Off Night” because he makes it so difficult for opposing offensive players.

The 6-2 Mitchell has averaged two steals per game this season, and his tough man-to-man defense has made it easier for his Baylor teammates to force turnovers.

“He’s like an Energizer bunny,” said Baylor forward Mark Vital.