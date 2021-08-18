Mitchell named NBA Summer League co-MVP

Former Baylor third-team All-America guard Davion Mitchell was named co-MVP with Brooklyn's Cam Thomas in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Selected ninth overall in the NBA Draft on July 29 by the Sacramento Kings, Mitchell averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent in 24.8 minutes per game.
Mitchell also played tremendous defense as the Kings won the tournament championship with a 5-0 record.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
