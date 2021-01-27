Mitchell, No. 2 Baylor men race past hapless K-State, 107-59

Shooting 55.3 percent in the first half and sizzling with seven of 14 from 3-point range, the Bears blew out to a 54-26 halftime lead.

"We knew coming into the game that they were probably going to try to play slow, so we knew we had to get off to a fast start," Mitchell said. "We got stops, we played real good defensively to get those easy transition buckets and the whole game they had to play catch-up, so they couldn’t play slow."

The Bears were even hotter in the second half as they finished shooting 57.7 percent overall while hitting 17 of 28 from 3-point range.

"We share the ball, but before that, we get up shots," Teague said. "If you come in the gym throughout the day, there’s literally always someone in the gym from early in the morning at 8 o’clock to two hours after practice. We’re just in the gym all day. Like literally, there’s someone in there all day long."

After recording a 100-69 win over Kansas State in their Big 12 opener Dec. 19 in Manhattan, the Bears hit the century mark again when Adam Flagler scored on a layup with 3:16 remaining.

With the score tied at two apiece, the Bears went on an 18-0 run and the Wildcats (5-12, 1-8) never caught their breath.