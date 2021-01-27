Mitchell, No. 2 Baylor men race past hapless K-State, 107-59

No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 15 Kansas and Oklahoma State managed to stick with No. 2 Baylor for about 30 minutes during a recent three-game stretch before the Bears found a higher gear and pulled away.
Kansas State managed to keep it close for about three minutes Wednesday night.
The Bears came out full throttle from the opening tip as they raced to an 18-point lead in the first seven minutes en route to a 107-59 blowout of the struggling Wildcats at the Ferrell Center.
Nailing seven of nine 3-pointers, Davion Mitchell amassed a career-high 31 points with five assists. MaCio Teague seemed to be everywhere as he hit four of six treys and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Jared Butler also delivered a strong performance with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Bears improved to 15-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big 12. The 48-point margin was Baylor’s second largest in the Big 12 era.
"We thought it was really important for us to get off to a quick start," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "Some nights things are clicking, and tonight they were clicking for us. We knew that K-State and Coach (Bruce) Weber is always going to have a great game plan. One thing they do a great job of is controlling tempo."
Even after grabbing the early 20-2 lead, the Bears didn’t coast as a wave of talent came off the bench to stretch the lead to 44-9. Kansas State didn’t break double figures until Selton Miguel hit a pair of free throws with 6:07 remaining in the first half.
Shooting 55.3 percent in the first half and sizzling with seven of 14 from 3-point range, the Bears blew out to a 54-26 halftime lead.
"We knew coming into the game that they were probably going to try to play slow, so we knew we had to get off to a fast start," Mitchell said. "We got stops, we played real good defensively to get those easy transition buckets and the whole game they had to play catch-up, so they couldn’t play slow."
The Bears were even hotter in the second half as they finished shooting 57.7 percent overall while hitting 17 of 28 from 3-point range.
"We share the ball, but before that, we get up shots," Teague said. "If you come in the gym throughout the day, there’s literally always someone in the gym from early in the morning at 8 o’clock to two hours after practice. We’re just in the gym all day. Like literally, there’s someone in there all day long."
After recording a 100-69 win over Kansas State in their Big 12 opener Dec. 19 in Manhattan, the Bears hit the century mark again when Adam Flagler scored on a layup with 3:16 remaining.
With the score tied at two apiece, the Bears went on an 18-0 run and the Wildcats (5-12, 1-8) never caught their breath.
Teague started the run by burying a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Next it was Mitchell’s turn as he drove for a basket before Butler hit a short jumper. Following Mark Vital’s steal, Mitchell drained a 3-pointer.
The Bears were just getting started as Flagler came off the bench to drain a 3-pointer. Following Butler’s steal, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored on a putback, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play to give the Bears a 20-2 lead with 13:49 left in the first half.
Antonio Gordon finally broke Kansas State’s scoring drought with a 3-pointer, but the Bears answered with another 18-0 run.
Matthew Mayer started the second big streak with a spinning drive in the lane. Teague scored the next eight points as he buried a pair of 3-pointers and hit two free throws.
Mayer stole the ball and passed to Butler for a breakaway slam.
With Flo Thamba controlling the defensive end by blocking a shot and taking a charge, the Bears didn’t let up offensively as Teague hit Butler for a layup, Mayer scored on a drive, and Butler threaded a pass to Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a layup to extend the lead to 38-5.
The Wildcats finally found some offense as they cut the lead to 46-19, but the Bears kept pushing as Teague fired a pass to Thamba for a dunk and Mitchell stole the ball and got loose for another slam.
The only highlight for the Wildcats in the first half was Gordon’s 3-point heave at the buzzer from well beyond midcourt that made Baylor’s halftime lead 54-26.
The Bears lost no intensity to open the second half as they hit 10 of their first 12 shots to extend the lead to 77-35.
After going scoreless in the first half, Vital hit four straight shots while Mitchell buried a pair of 3-pointers to open the second half.
"It reminded me of Makai (Mason) against TCU (in 2019), MaCio’s had streaks like that, Jared Butler’s had streaks like that," Drew said. "That’s the great thing about this team is each and every night someone can get hot. Davion’s worked so hard since he got here to work on his shooting and being a more consistent shooter. I think he showed that."
The Bears will host Auburn at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.