Momentum building again for Baylor baseball as Big 12 play resumes

Friday’s game will be shown on ESPNU as Baylor’s only nationally televised game of the regular season. “It’s exciting for sure, but it’s not going to change anything (in our approach),” said BU closer Luke Boyd. … Baylor continues to lead the Big 12 in hitting with a .307 team average, and the series against North Carolina A&T helped the Bears move up to fourth in the conference in pitching with a 3.76 team ERA. West Virginia ranks eighth in the league in both hitting and pitching, with a .254 average and a 5.77 ERA, respectively. … Baylor announced that it has added a Tuesday road game against Sam Houston State to its schedule. … BU senior catcher Andy Thomas has been chosen as a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, which takes into account on-field and off-field achievements. Thomas is hitting .321 with five home runs and a team-leading 31 RBIs this year, and graduated in May of 2020 with a 3.44 GPA and a degree in marketing. He is currently working on his MBA and owns a perfect 4.0 GPA. … Pitching matchups for the weekend are as follows: Friday – BU LHP Tyler Thomas (3-2, 1.65) vs. WVU LHP Jackson Wolf (3-2, 2.36); Saturday – BU RHP Blake Helton (2-2, 3.49) vs. WVU LHP Adam Tulloch (0-2, 6.86); Sunday – BU RHP Hayden Kettler (3-1, 3.90) vs. WVU LHP Ben Hampton (2-0, 2.63).