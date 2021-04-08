Momentum building again for Baylor baseball as Big 12 play resumes

Momentum is momentum, whether you’re rolling along the longest downhill slant in town or whether you’re climbing the steepest hill you can find.
The Baylor baseball team’s detour from Big 12 play allowed the Bears to build up some momentum. Baylor (19-10 overall, 1-5 Big 12) will carry a six-game winning streak into the resumption of conference action this weekend against West Virginia (11-12, 3-3). Sure, maybe that streak wasn’t built against a murderer’s row of competition, as none of those six wins came over a team with a winning record. But when you’re traveling in the wrong direction it’s always nice to get turned around to the right way again, no matter how you got there.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said every game — whomever the opponent — provides an opportunity for his young team to grow.
“Some of our immaturity has shown over the past couple of weeks,” Rodriguez said. “We’re young in a lot of capacities. It’s like I was saying, the last time we played West Virginia we had pretty stellar athletes who were full-grown men at that point. That’s what we’re continuing to develop. We’re young, but we’re talented, and we’re wanting those guys to take some of those immature moments, the young mistakes, and minimize them as best we can, to make sure we’re playing at a peak level on a consistent basis.”
When Baylor’s kids start catching on, they have the potential to be special. And speaking of catching, the Bears’ outfielders seem to be turning in spectacular, hit-robbing snags on the regular these days. In the team’s 7-6 rally win over UT-Arlington on Tuesday, rightfielder Davion Downey slid into the gap to make a diving stab. In the same game, leftfielder Kyle Nevin carved out his own leather-bound masterpiece, scaling the wall to bring a potential home run back into the park. Downey’s play came in at No. 3 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the night, while Nevin nabbed the No. 1 spot.
It marked the second time this season that Downey has made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays, as he also robbed a home run against Sam Houston on March 2.
Centerfielder Jared McKenzie, who had his own homer-erasing snatch on March 13 against Xavier, said that it’s turned into a lively little competition among the outfielders.
“Actually, when (Nevin) made that play the other night, I said, ‘Yeah, that one was better than mine,’” McKenzie said. “He’ll get first place on that one, but mine’s still better than Davion’s. We all compete, and it’s fun out there, for sure.”
Besides the abundance of web gems, Baylor’s win over UTA was notable for the way the Bears pulled it off. They fell behind 6-1 after two innings, but didn’t pack up their bats and gloves and take the rest of the night off. They chipped away and eventually took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, when Tre Richardson doubled home Chase Wehsener.
“Much-needed,” said McKenzie of Baylor’s comeback. “Like I said, we haven’t done that yet. So being able to know, I think they were up 6-1 in the second, we had seven more innings to just scratch out one an inning. And we had a couple more some innings. It felt good, for sure, a big confidence-booster.”
Baylor’s starting rotation should enter this season feeling a bit more bulletproof than it did this time a week ago. It helps when the Bears’ Friday and Saturday starters go out and serve up a complete-game shutout, as Tyler Thomas and Blake Helton did against North Carolina A&T. It gave Baylor its first back-to-back shutouts since 2017.
It might’ve been most critical for Helton, considering the sophomore right-hander had suffered some rough outcomes in his previous two outings against Texas and TCU. Helton will remain in the rotation this weekend against the Mountaineers, while Rodriguez and pitching coach Jon Strauss will continue to deploy senior Jimmy Winston as an emergency long-relief guy out of the bullpen.
West Virginia opened Big 12 play two weeks ago with a home series win over Kansas before dropping two of three last weekend at Oklahoma State. Rodriguez called the Mountaineers an aggressive team that should force the Bears to lock in and play well. Make a mistake against those guys and they’ll burn you, he said.
That’s another reason why Tuesday’s win over UTA feels like a big deal. Hopefully, Rodriguez said, it taught the Bears the importance of resiliency, of grinding.
“It just shows you that they have it,” the coach said. “It’s just a matter of refining it a little bit. It’s the early mistakes and some of the young mistakes that sometimes take time.
“I think that’s what is frustrating as a parent when you’re dealing with those things, you want your kids to be more mature. But at the same time, that’s part of coaching. Your job is to make sure that you continue that coaching process even through those mistakes.”
Bear Facts
Friday’s game will be shown on ESPNU as Baylor’s only nationally televised game of the regular season. “It’s exciting for sure, but it’s not going to change anything (in our approach),” said BU closer Luke Boyd. … Baylor continues to lead the Big 12 in hitting with a .307 team average, and the series against North Carolina A&T helped the Bears move up to fourth in the conference in pitching with a 3.76 team ERA. West Virginia ranks eighth in the league in both hitting and pitching, with a .254 average and a 5.77 ERA, respectively. … Baylor announced that it has added a Tuesday road game against Sam Houston State to its schedule. … BU senior catcher Andy Thomas has been chosen as a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, which takes into account on-field and off-field achievements. Thomas is hitting .321 with five home runs and a team-leading 31 RBIs this year, and graduated in May of 2020 with a 3.44 GPA and a degree in marketing. He is currently working on his MBA and owns a perfect 4.0 GPA. … Pitching matchups for the weekend are as follows: Friday – BU LHP Tyler Thomas (3-2, 1.65) vs. WVU LHP Jackson Wolf (3-2, 2.36); Saturday – BU RHP Blake Helton (2-2, 3.49) vs. WVU LHP Adam Tulloch (0-2, 6.86); Sunday – BU RHP Hayden Kettler (3-1, 3.90) vs. WVU LHP Ben Hampton (2-0, 2.63).