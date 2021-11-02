Moon, Ables earn Big 12 soccer honors

Baylor forward Taylor Moon and defender Kayley Ables were named to the second-team all-Big 12 soccer team.
Texas Tech's Kirsten Davis was named offensive player of the year while TCU's Brandi Peterson earned defensive player of the year.
TCU's Lauren Kellett earned goalkeeper of the year while Texas' Lexi Missimo was named freshman of the year. TCU's Eric Bell received coach of the year after leading the Horned Frogs to the regular season title.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!