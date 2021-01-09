Moon lights the way, leading Baylor Lady Bears through adversity

When sixth-ranked Baylor had to restrict team activities and cancel its game versus No. 3 Connecticut last week due to COVID-19 issues, Ursin was disappointed. But persevering through a week without games was nothing compared to what she’s already experienced.

“When people talk about COVID, I don’t worry about basketball,” Ursin said. “I don’t worry about games getting canceled. I go straight to thinking about my grandmother and the health of my family. It’s super hard for me. Hearing people be insensitive and joking about it, it’s annoying. It’s not done on purpose. But it is what it is. I cope with it and deal with it in my own way. I’m here and I’m moving forward.”

It’s no surprise, then, that when the first signs of Baylor’s current interruption came on Jan. 2, Ursin took charge.

The Lady Bears had to play at TCU without Mulkey on the bench. At that time, contact tracing meant that Baylor’s Hall of Fame-bound coach had to stay home. Mulkey watched from afar as Ursin played perhaps the best game of her college career so far. Ursin, a senior guard, never left the floor during the Lady Bears’ 74-50 victory over the Horned Frogs. She came close to a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Ursin was unstoppable for stretches of the TCU game.

