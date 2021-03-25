Moore back for Baylor softball Big 12 opener

Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore will be back in the dugout for the Lady Bears’ Big 12-opening three-game series at Texas Tech.
Moore missed three games after two stents were required to resolve a heart issue.
“I had some dizzy spells over the last few weeks, and I started getting some tests,” Moore said. “I’m recovering from that and feeling pretty good overall. Just really tired and winded right now, but that’s normal.”
The Lady Bears (18-5) and Red Raiders (16-10) will open the series at 6 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday’s 4 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock.
Baylor has shown a great deal of offensive potential with a .308 team batting average. However centerfielder Nicky Dawson, who has recorded a team-leading .394 average, will be out for several weeks with a thumb injury.
Maddison Kettler is Baylor’s second-leading hitter with a .372 average while Goose McGlaun is hitting .342, and Lou Gilbert and Aliyah Binford are both hitting .319.
“We’ve been able to come together, maybe bits and pieces of our lineup not performing, but the other pieces will step up and perform in games,” Kettler said. “We’re all feeding off each other's energy and linking the hits we need to get some wins in the column.”
Baylor ace Gia Rodoni has had a roller coaster season as she’s posted a 5-4 record with a 3.95 ERA. But Moore is encouraged by her last outing Tuesday against Sam Houston State when she relieved Binford in the second inning and held the Bearkats scoreless for the final 5 1/3 innings as she allowed one hit, one walk and collected nine strikeouts in a 7-3 win.
“The biggest issue with Gia were her speeds,” Moore said. “Her top-end speeds were 58 to 61 mph. That just doesn’t allow her best pitch to be as effective as it could be, which is her changeup. It’s much more effective when they have to dig into that 65 mph pitch. I think she’s getting her speed back and getting a little more movement on the ball.”
Baylor’s pitching staff will face a Texas Tech offense that's hitting .295 with Yvonne Whaley leading the team with a .365 average. The Red Raiders top pitchers are Missy Zoch with a 7-3 record and a 2.27 ERA and Erin Edmoundson with a 7-4 record and a 3.01 ERA.