Moore back for Baylor softball Big 12 opener

Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore will be back in the dugout for the Lady Bears’ Big 12-opening three-game series at Texas Tech.

Moore missed three games after two stents were required to resolve a heart issue.

“I had some dizzy spells over the last few weeks, and I started getting some tests,” Moore said. “I’m recovering from that and feeling pretty good overall. Just really tired and winded right now, but that’s normal.”

The Lady Bears (18-5) and Red Raiders (16-10) will open the series at 6 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday’s 4 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock.

Baylor has shown a great deal of offensive potential with a .308 team batting average. However centerfielder Nicky Dawson, who has recorded a team-leading .394 average, will be out for several weeks with a thumb injury.

Maddison Kettler is Baylor’s second-leading hitter with a .372 average while Goose McGlaun is hitting .342, and Lou Gilbert and Aliyah Binford are both hitting .319.