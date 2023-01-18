Moore expects Baylor softball to elevate its game

Like most coaches, Baylor’s Glenn Moore doesn’t put a lot of stock in polls. Especially preseason polls.

The Bears have been picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason softball poll behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas. The defending national champion Sooners have also been picked No.1 in the D1Softball Top 25 while the Cowgirls are No. 3 and Longhorns No. 14.

Moore’s squad is unranked after going 32-24 overall and 6-12 in the Big 12 last season, failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. But with a deeper pitching staff and improved defense, Moore believes there’s potential for a much better season as the Bears begin practice this week in preparation for the opening UNLV Tournament Feb. 10-12.

“We were young last year, but this year we’re young with experience,” said Moore, who is entering his 23rd season at Baylor. “We have one senior, (outfielder) Josie Bower, and a lot of youth. A lot of juniors are on the team, so we have good experience. I think we’ll earn some high marks down the road.”

Baylor’s top two pitchers are back and should improve last year’s numbers after Aliyah Binford went 13-6 with a 3.22 ERA and Dariana Orme went 12-14 with a 4.29 ERA.

Binford won all four games in Baylor’s title run in the National Invitational Softball Championship, including a two-hitter in a 4-0 win over UNLV in the final. The hard-throwing Orme missed fall practice due to a nerve issue in her rib area, but she’s back this spring.

“I think time will tell with Daria (Orme), how she’s healed from an offseason of rehabbing,” Moore said. “We would have liked to have her training all through the offseason, but we weren’t fortunate to have her to help her develop. But she’s ready to go now, feeling good. Everybody, at this point in time, is healthy.”

Pitching depth will come from sophomore Kaci West, who went 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA last season, and a pair of newcomers. Sophomore right-hander Ava Knoll went 19-9 at Iowa Western Community College last season while powerful freshman right-hander RyLee Crandall was a MaxPreps second-team All-American at Artesia (N.M.) High School.

“We have a lot of depth, and we know we can trust each other,” Crandall said. “We're just going to be there for each other whenever we need them and we’re all pretty strong, so we’ll be able to carry ourselves and help the team so we can all get enough rest.”

With a potentially tighter defense led by transfer middle infielders Presleigh Pilon from LSU and Amber Toven from Arizona, Moore expects the pitchers to carry more confidence to the circle.

“I think I’m most impressed with the improvements we’ve done defensively,” Moore said. “We’re much stronger up the middle than we have been in quite a few years. Amber Toven and Presleigh Pilon are transfers coming in here who will make an immediate difference in our defense, and we even have some good depth that I think will improve us as well.”

After hitting .424 with three homers, 29 RBIs and 27 steals, all-Big 12 centerfielder McKenzie Wilson is one of the top returning offensive players in the Big 12 and brings a lot of range defensively as a centerfielder.

Utility player Emily Hott is also back after hitting .331 while Binford hit .316, outfielder Taylor Strain .299 and catcher Sydney Callazos .285. Infielder Shaylon Govan, a sophomore transfer from SFA, should bring more power to the lineup after Binford led the Bears with five homers last season.

“We still have McKenzie Wilson in that one (leadoff) spot and she's such a vital part of our lineup,” Callazos said. “Presleigh Pilon and Amber Toven are strong lefties who are power hitters but are still quick and are able to drop something short. And with ‘Shay Govan coming in, it's just, every part of the offense that we need from the short game to the speed to the power, we really got it secured on this roster.”

Though Moore expects the lineup to be a work in progress until Big 12 play begins March 24-26 against Oklahoma State at Getterman Stadium, he likes the options he has on his squad.

“We finished the fall with a pretty good idea of what we think it’s going to look like early in the year anyway,” Moore said. “Mid-March is always my goal to solidify the top nine and we’ll work and move people around, and certainly have a decent amount of talent on the bench. This team’s going to be very competitive. They’re going to stretch people, I think. I really like the culture we have right now. “