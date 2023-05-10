Baylor's Glenn Moore has been named Big 12 co-coach of the year along with Oklahoma's Patty Gasso, the league's office announced Wednesday.

Moore has led the No. 15 Bears to a 39-15 record and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 regular season following last weekend's three-game sweep of then-No. 5 Texas. The Bears have recorded a school-record six wins over top five teams this year, handing the 49-1 Sooners their only loss.

The No. 1 Sooners dominated the top individual awards as outfielder Jayda Coleman was named player of the year, Jordy Bahl pitcher of the year and shortstop Grace Lyons defensive player of the year. Texas Tech outfielder Kailey Wyckoff was named freshman of the year.

Baylor first baseman Shay Govan was a unanimous first-team pick while pitcher Dariana Orme was a second-team pick and pitcher RyLee Crandall made the all-freshman team.

Joining Govan on the first team were Oklahoma's Coleman, Lyons, Bahl, Tiare Jennings, Haley Lee, Kinzie Hansen and Nicole May along with Oklahoma State's Kelly Maxwell and Rachel Becker, Texas' Mia Scott and Texas Tech's Ellie Bailey.