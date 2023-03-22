ARLINGTON — Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore nailed down win No. 1000 as the No. 20 Bears rolled to a 5-0 shutout of UTA on Wednesday afternoon.

Moore has been a head coach for 26 full years, recording an 861-240 record in 23 years at Baylor. He finished 22-17 in his first season as a head coach at William Carey in 1997 followed by a 117-25 record in two-plus seasons at LSU.

The Bears improved to 23-5 this season with the win over UTA as freshman RyLee Crandall (7-2) allowed one hit and a walk while collecting five strikeouts in five innings against UTA (11-14). Making her first pitching appearance of the season, slugger Shay Govan gave up a hit and struck out two in the final two innings.

Govan hit a run-scoring single while McKenzie Wilson stole home in a three-run first inning. Emily Hott hit a run-scoring double in the sixth off Jessica Adams (6-7).

The Bears will open Big 12 play against No. 2 Oklahoma State in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday in Stillwater.