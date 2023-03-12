ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Baylor senior Matthew Moorer took down a school record and picked up an NCAA bronze medal in the process.

Moorer blazed to a personal-best time of 45.08 seconds to finish third in the men’s 400-meter final at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday night in Albuquerque. Moorer’s clocking surpassed the previous BU school record of 45.16 set by Wil London in 2019.

Georgia senior Elija Godwin powered to a world-leading time of 44.75 in winning the race, while Florida junior Ryan Willie also went under 45 seconds to finish second in 44.93.

BU sophomore Nathaniel Ezekiel also garnered All-America honors in that race in sixth place at 45.73, while BU’s third qualifier for the final, Hasani Barr, was tripped up at the 200-meter mark and failed to finish the race.

Ezekiel and Moorer teamed with Dillon Bedell and Demar Francis to finish fifth in the 4x400 final, clocking Baylor’s second-fastest time of the season at 3:03.60. It’s the 29th time Baylor has been indoor All-Americans in the relay.

The Bears finished with 13 points as a team for 17th place, the program’s best NCAA indoor finish since 2011. They’ll now turn the page to the outdoor season, and host the Clyde Hart Classic March 24-25 at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.