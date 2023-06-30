Glenn Moore was the new kid on the block.

As he walked into his first Baylor head coaches meeting in 2000, he looked around a room that included longtime track coach Clyde Hart, tennis coach Matt Knoll, baseball coach Steve Smith and recently hired women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey among others.

Moore was a bit hesitant to speak up.

“Being the rookie and youngest guy there, I didn’t want to open my mouth about anything,” Moore said. “Coach Hart kind of intimidated me a little bit. He’s so well respected. It was just an honor to be in the room with some of those people. Now I’m the longest tenured one.”

Twenty-three years later, Moore is the only head coach left at Baylor from that meeting long ago. Now he’s the guy that young coaches want to emulate.

With 1,017 career wins along with four Women’s College World Series appearances and 15 NCAA Tournament selections at Baylor, Moore has built one of the best softball programs in the Big 12 that’s respected around the country.

And he’s not done yet after the Bears’ 40-18 comeback season that included a trip to the Salt Lake City regional. The Bears were the only team to beat Oklahoma during its historic 61-1 season that ended with the Sooners third straight national championship. Baylor also won a pair of games against World Series semifinalist Tennessee in Knoxville and swept three games from No. 5 Texas to end the regular season.

With nearly all of the key players returning next season, Moore hopes to get his program back to the 2024 World Series for the first time since 2017.

“The challenge will be there to recreate the great culture we had this year,” Moore said. “If we can do that with the talent after the year we had, obviously the expectations rise. You’ve got to know where you’re capable of going but you’ve got to make sure you stay in the moment.”

The highly successful Baylor athletic program Moore sees now is much different than the one he joined in 2000.

The football program was in the middle of the Kevin Steele era when the Bears went 8-36 from 1999-2002. The Baylor men’s basketball program hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1988 and the women’s basketball program had never been to the NCAA Tournament. Smith’s baseball program was on the rise and Hart’s track team and Knoll’s tennis squads were consistent winners.

Few people would have thought Baylor had any chance to lure Moore away from LSU where he was coming off 56 and 59-win NCAA regional seasons and had All-America pitcher Britni (Sneed) Newman back to lead a talented team in 2001.

“I was very surprised he left LSU,” Newman said. “We had such a great team and a bunch of great athletes. We had won two SEC titles, but he had a vision and a mission and he followed that, and Baylor was where he wanted to go.”

In sharp contrast, the Bears had never been to the NCAA Tournament. But Moore saw Baylor as a place where he could express his Christian faith and raise his family, and was blown away by newly constructed Getterman Stadium.

“First of all, it was the idea of being able to coach with the faith that I have here with more freedom that was very appealing to me,” Moore said. “At the same time, that wasn’t the reason I came here solely. We were starting a family, and looking at Texas and all of those things from a quality of life standpoint that was very appealing.”

With Baylor upgrading from a Little League softball facility to state-of-the-art 1,200-seat Getterman Stadium, Moore knew he could draw high-level recruits wanting to enroll in a relatively small student body and experience the university’s Christian atmosphere.

“Ted and Sue Getterman committed to our sport in a way that was really unseen around the country in terms of facilities,” Moore said. “Being quite honest, I was coming from a school that was putting 70-90,000 people in a football stadium, and I had a better budget here at Baylor when they were putting 15-20,000 at half the ticket price at Floyd Casey at the time.”

With hitting coach Mark Lumley joining Moore from LSU, Baylor’s improvement came quickly by cracking the Top 25 in 2001 before finishing with a 38-22 record. Led by a dominant pitching staff featuring Cristin Vitek, Joni Miller and Katie Decker, the Bears improved to 46-18 in 2002 but were snubbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Bears dropped to 31-19 in 2003 before Moore made a key move by adding Newman to his staff to coach pitchers.

“I was so shocked that he wanted me on his staff,” Newman said. “I just respected Coach Moore so much and loved his coaching staff and wanted to be a part of it. We handle each day by starting in prayer and that sets the tone for the day and helps set our practices and meetings.”

As far back as her LSU playing days, Newman could see how Moore got the most out of his players by providing an environment where they could thrive.

“For starters, he is very knowledgeable about the game and what it takes to win at the highest level and get to the Women’s College World Series,” Newman said. “He knows how to recruit athletes and get the best out of his players. That can be different from each player, but he knows which buttons he needs to push or lay back a little and let the athlete do their thing.”

Baylor’s 2004 squad won 48 games and finished 11-6 in the Big 12 to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth. The Bears’ first-ever regional game was one for the ages as Vitek set an NCAA record with 28 strikeouts in a 16-inning marathon at Getterman Stadium. She allowed just three hits and walked two in the Bears’ grueling 1-0 win.

“She was locked in,” Moore said. “You can look at a pitcher's eyes and tell when she loses focus, but she kept her focus the whole way through.”

Though the Bears didn’t win the regional, they were quickly becoming one of the best teams in the Big 12 and were on the national radar. After two more NCAA regional appearances, the Bears broke through for the Big 12 championship and their first NCAA Women’s College World Series berth in 2007.

Loaded with sluggers like Ashley Monceaux, Brette Reagan and Chelsi Lake and a pitching staff led by Lisa Ferguson, the Bears were a juggernaut. The players were disappointed when Baylor wasn't chosen to host a regional, but Moore could see how focused his team was after arriving in Hempstead, N.Y.

“I asked them if they wanted to go in and see the city a little bit after our practice,” Moore said. “The girls said they had not been to New York City and didn’t want to go. They were so focused that they just wanted to come up there and win. They weren’t satisfied with just a Big 12 championship. A lot of that had to do with the mentality of a couple of our leaders then that were determined to turn the program into a national power.”

Following the three-game regional sweep, the Bears came back home to host the Super Regional against Michigan. After splitting the first two games, Ferguson’s five-hit shutout in a 4-0 win propelled the Bears to the World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Bears weren’t just happy to be there. They went a grueling nine innings before dropping a 2-1 decision to traditional power Arizona. The Bears bounced back for a 7-4 win over Texas A&M before exiting with a 7-0 loss to Northwestern.

“The players hadn’t been to the World Series before and I hadn’t been either, other than as a spectator,” Moore said. “So it was brand new to everybody going, but the situation never got too big for them. They competed. I never thought they had big eyes and were just happy to be there.”

Moore’s program began attracting some of the best players in the country, including an Aledo High School pitcher named Whitney Canion.

Aledo was a high school football power and Canion was a big fan. On her visit to Baylor, she was obviously interested in playing softball for the Bears but had concerns about the football program, which struggled through 14 straight losing seasons from 1996-2009.

“I remember telling Coach Moore my worries for Baylor’s football program,” Canion Reichenstein said. “I had visited Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. I was on the field with the tiger at LSU and I met Bob Stoops at OU. But Coach Moore reminded me there are only six football home games, and that I play softball and don’t play football. But then look what the football program did while I was there.”

Landing a commitment from Canion was a huge step as she became a two-time All-American and the school’s all-time winningest pitcher and strikeout leader who led the Bears to World Series berths in 2011 and 2014.

And yes, she got to see some great football with quarterback Robert Griffin III winning the 2011 Heisman Trophy while leading Baylor to a 10-win season and the Bears winning their first Big 12 football title in 2013.

Canion dealt with injuries that led to redshirt seasons in 2010 and 2012. After bouncing back in 2013, she debated whether to return for her final year of eligibility in 2014.

“After my fifth year, we lost to A&M in the regionals, and I felt a little burned out and my knee was bothering me again,” Canion Reichenstein said. “I wasn’t sure what I was going to do next. Coach Moore told me I’m not going to beg you to come back, but don’t want you to regret it later in life. If not for those words, I probably would have just gone on with my life. But I got my first real job out of an internship, I got engaged and I threw my last pitch at the Women’s College World Series.”

Perhaps the most memorable game in Baylor softball history came in the 2014 World Series as the Bears faced elimination after trailing Kentucky, 7-0, heading into the bottom of the sixth. Moore remembers talking to his son in the dugout.

“I looked at him and said, ‘You’re not going to cry, are you?’” Moore said. “He looked at me and said, ‘Cry? We’re going to win.’ It made me feel about that tall. I go back out there and Ari (Hawkins) hits the home run that sparks us. He’s over there pointing, I told you, I told you. We’ve still got a long way to go at that point but that sparked us. Of course, to this day he won’t let me forget that he believed in the team more than the head coach did.”

The Bears rallied for three runs in the sixth, four in the seventh and walked it off in the eighth for an 8-7 win when Kaitlyn Thumann scored on an error following Hawkins’ bunt. The Bears advanced to the semifinals with the largest comeback in Women’s College World Series history.

Three years later, the Bears were back in Oklahoma City for the World Series. With Gia Rodoni pitching back-to-back no-hitters, the Bears won their home regional to advance to the Super Regional against Arizona.

Playing before packed crowds in Tucson, the Bears rallied from an opening-game loss to win the next two games to reach the World Series for the fourth time.

“It was hot out there in the desert, and a lot of fans were ready to see their team go back to the World Series," Moore said. “We had an us against the world mentality and the girls really made me proud the way they came together as a team and fought together as a team. We just really had a lot of kids play their guts out and step it up.”

For the next few seasons, Moore’s program struggled through some ups and downs. But by far the most emotional time was Lumley’s death in 2020 after many years of battling cancer. His name graces the outfield wall at Getterman Stadium.

“He’s my brother, my best friend, and walking daily with him I hope I was a comfort to him,” Moore said. “He gave his heart and soul to this program when he had opportunities to leave. He wanted to coach until his last breath, and he almost did. Those were difficult times for our players. I can speak for Brit (Newman) and myself and everyone who worked with him daily.”

Steve “Hoot” Johnigan replaced Lumley on Moore’s coaching staff, and he likes what the former Baylor baseball assistant has brought to the program.

“Hoot is as much like Lum as you could possibly find,” Moore said. “Just a great sense of humor and loves the kids to a point of almost him crying when they have success. He’s very knowledgeable. If there’s one thing I’ve done right is to surround myself with so many good people. Brit (Newman), I just can’t say enough about the impact in the lives that she’s made in so many of our athletes, spiritually and obviously she’s a great coach.”

Coaching has changed in recent years due to NIL opportunities, and more players in the transfer portal. The Bears have done quite well on the transfer front as pitcher Dariana Orme, centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, first baseman Shay Govan , shortstop Amber Toven and second baseman Presleigh Pilon were key players on the 2023 squad.

But it’s been a big adjustment for a lot of veteran coaches, including Moore.

“The stories you read are about players like Jordy Bahl (transferring from Oklahoma to Nebraska) and the ones that are landing on their feet in a better situation for them,” Moore said. “It’s glamorized but there are a lot of not so glamorous stories out there. But it is the way it is and you have to adjust to it. Even if I don’t agree to it, I’ve certainly benefited from the portal. The NIL is a whole different beast and it’s a scary time because you don’t really know what you’re up against.”

But some things will never change for Moore. He’ll always try to get the best out of his players on and off the field, and provide a college experience that will benefit them later in life.

“He’s a worker, he’s faithful, a good Christian man doing it the right way,” Canion Reichenstein said. “He doesn’t talk down to the girls. He respects women and respects the sport. When he brings you in, he tells you there is more to this than softball. To be somewhere 23 years in softball, other than (Oklahoma coach) Patty Gasso, is unheard of. For him to be there that long says something.”