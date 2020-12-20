Mordecai enters transfer portal

The third-year sophomore was beaten out for the Sooners' starting quarterback job by redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler this season after backing up Jalen Hurts last season.

During his time at Oklahoma, Mordecai hit 50 of 70 passes for 639 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. This season, he appeared in four games for the Sooners, which included replacing Rattler briefly during Oklahoma's 53-45 win over Texas. Mordecai finished five of seven for 52 yards against the Longhorns.