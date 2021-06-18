 Skip to main content
More accolades for Baylor baseball's Thomas, McKenzie
Baylor West Virginia (copy)

Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie scored 62 runs this year and ranked second in the Big 12 with a .383 batting average.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor baseball team picked up more postseason honors on Friday, as freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie was picked as a Perfect Game/Rawlings third-team All-American and senior catcher Andy Thomas was picked as a second-team Senior CLASS All-American.

For Thomas, the honor took into account his on and off-field achievements. This season he finished with a career year, hitting .337 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs, which went down as the Bears’ highest RBI total since 2012.

He also had a 4.0 GPA while working on his MBA.

McKenzie led the Bears and ranked second in the Big 12 with a .383 batting average to go with 62 runs, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs. His 30 multi-hit games ranked second on Baylor’s all-time single-season list.

