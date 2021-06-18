More accolades for Baylor baseball's Thomas, McKenzie

The Baylor baseball team picked up more postseason honors on Friday, as freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie was picked as a Perfect Game/Rawlings third-team All-American and senior catcher Andy Thomas was picked as a second-team Senior CLASS All-American.

For Thomas, the honor took into account his on and off-field achievements. This season he finished with a career year, hitting .337 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs, which went down as the Bears’ highest RBI total since 2012.

He also had a 4.0 GPA while working on his MBA.

McKenzie led the Bears and ranked second in the Big 12 with a .383 batting average to go with 62 runs, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs. His 30 multi-hit games ranked second on Baylor’s all-time single-season list.