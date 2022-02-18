Mother's inspiration drives Akinjo

James Akinjo has never had to look very far for motivation.
When he was 4, his mother, Monique, died due to pneumonia and medical complications. He wears a tattoo of his mother’s likeness on his torso, something he’s proud of and inspires him every day.
“You lose the person who gave birth to you, it could do a lot to you,” Akinjo said. “You go to classrooms, a lot of people have their moms picking them up and stuff like that. It hurts, you know what I’m saying? But I try to turn it into a motivation, and that’s what drives me every day.”
Tough, driven and highly skilled, Akinjo is everything Baylor was looking for when Scott Drew dipped into the transfer portal to find an experienced point guard.
Coming off last year’s national championship, Drew needed a veteran guard to step in following the departures of All-American Jared Butler, NCAA defensive player of the year Davion Mitchell and versatile MaCio Teague.
After stints at Georgetown and Arizona, Akinjo was looking for a system that would allow him to expand his point guard skills to prepare him for a potential NBA career. He wanted to show he could make his teammates better and lead a team to winning at a high level.
The marriage couldn’t have worked out better for both Akinjo and Baylor.
“I saw the way their guards got better during their time here,” Akinjo said. “When I was thinking about coming here, I got a chance to ask them all questions and pick their brain. I saw how coming here could help me get better and prepare myself for the next level. I think I’m in the right place.”
Akinjo’s numbers don’t lie: His 5.7 assists per game leads the Big 12 and his 13.3 scoring average ranks eighth. Akinjo brings a lot of offensive flash to the floor. His teammates better be ready for his passes on alley-oops, full-court heaves or dimes through tight windows that few point guards would even attempt.
“Last year, Jared’s passes, man those were bullets,” said Baylor center Flo Thamba. “At least with James, he puts a little finesse to it. James is a big tool to our team. He brings grit, he brings intensity, and he brings commitment. We know what to expect of him every night.”
As talented as Akinjo is offensively, he also prides himself on defensive grit as he ranks second in the Big 12 with 2.1 steals per game. When Akinjo’s teammates see the toughness he plays with, the tone is set and they want to follow.
“Oh, no question,” Drew said. “I think you see a guy on top working hard, it inspires and motivates everybody else. Plus, when you've got someone working hard on defense up top, it allows you to be more aggressive because now they're not playing downhill and maybe putting you on your heels, and that allows steals, transition, so a lot of good things.”
Growing up in the crime-ridden Las Deltas Housing projects in North Richmond in the Oakland area, Akinjo had to develop a tough mindset to survive.
“There was a lot of killing, a lot of fighting,” Akinjo said. “I saw a lot of drugs growing up in my neighborhood. It was a little bit of everything.”
Following his mother’s death, Akinjo was raised by his grandmother, Evon Stevenson. She and other friends and relatives in the neighborhood helped shield James from danger that was prevalent in the streets.
“It was real traumatizing,” Akinjo said of his mother’s death. “But my grandma taught me a lot growing up. You talk about toughness. People don’t know but that’s probably the toughest person in my family. I’m serious. She’s super tough. She’s not your average grandma. She’s got a swag about her.”
Akinjo’s haven was basketball whether it was a nearby outdoor concrete court or the local Boys & Girls Club. Already playing before he entered grade school, James had a lot of people see his potential and encourage him to develop his skills.
“I started playing when I was 5 or 6 and just fell in love with it really early,” Akinjo said. “I had a lot of people who saw something in me when I was young. My uncle was around and kind of helped me. My dad came into my life and was also there for me. I had a lot of strong men presence in my life, so that’s where you see my masculinity.”
Akinjo said a youth basketball coach named Glenn Graham took him under his wing as he was growing up. His grandmother helped him focus on the day-to-day work he needed and not allow distractions to throw him off course.
Though Akinjo was forced to grow up quick, he felt his discipline and focus would eventually pay off.
“I learned a lot from my grandma, for real,” Akinjo said. “How to carry myself as a man, how to go about my business day to day, how to prioritize, how to focus and lock in, a lot of other things.”
Playing for Salesian College Prep under coach Bill Mellis, Akinjo emerged as a star who averaged 20.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds as a senior. The San Francisco Chronicle named him metro player of the year in 2018 as college recruiters from across the country flocked to the Bay Area to see him play.
Of course, Akinjo loved to watch the NBA with an eye especially trained on the guards. Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker are some of his favorites. He’s also developed a friendship with Damian Lillard, an Oakland native who often came back to his old stomping grounds.
“Before I went to college, I had an opportunity to work out with Dame,” Akinjo said. “He kind of gave me advice. He’s still there to talk to, call on, he’s a good dude. He always went back to Oakland, he threw a picnic in his neighborhood every year.”
Akinjo felt his toughness and flair for the game would fit Big East basketball, so he committed to Connecticut. But after coach Kevin Ollie was fired, he signed with Georgetown, coached by legendary NBA player Patrick Ewing. Akinjo made a quick splash as he was named Big East freshman of the year in 2018-19 after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists.
“I learned a lot under Coach Ewing,” Akinjo said. “It was fun, my first time in college basketball, and it was a learning experience. I just learned how to go about my business and how to be a pro. Playing for Coach Ewing, a lot of the things you do are NBA-based, so I just kind of learned how to work hard and continue to be myself there.”
But seven games into his sophomore season, Akinjo decided to leave Georgetown. Several of Akinjo's teammates were having off the court issues, and Akinjo began to look elsewhere.
He chose Arizona and made a big impact after regaining his eligibility last season, averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range to make all-Pac 12 for a team that finished 17-9.
When Arizona’s season was over, Akinjo watched Baylor make its run to the NCAA championship. He marveled at the freedom the guards played with and how the entire team played with such cohesion and joy.
When Akinjo met the Baylor players and coaches last spring, he immediately felt welcomed and needed.
“It was just the family vibe, the family feel, the family atmosphere,” Akinjo said. “When I was picking schools, it was the first school that reached out to me. They loved me from the jump. The opportunity to come in here and be myself was really big.”
The 6-1 Akinjo has worked on improving his driving skills to the basket and getting the ball to his teammates in different ways. Though he’s still scoring at a high rate, his biggest focus has been developing his leadership skills as a floor general.
“He's definitely got some no-look passes, and some flair to his game,” Drew said. “He kind of reminds you of Pierre Jackson back in the day a little bit. So that's one of his talents. The other thing is he can score, and is such a versatile player and somebody that you need both from. Getting seven, eight assists a game has really helped our offense for sure.”
Akinjo likes to hold the keys to the offense, so it was excruciating when he had to sit out two games after bruising his tailbone in a 65-62 loss to Texas Tech on Jan. 11 that snapped the then-No. 1 Bears 21-game winning streak. But he’s looked more fluid and comfortable in the last few games.
“I’m feeling all right, it’s a day to day injury,” Akinjo said. “You don’t think about it, but as a guard you move a lot laterally. You’re jumping, you’re moving side to side, you’re getting low to the ground. All that is affected by the tailbone. I never had to sit out before because of injury. It was real hard for me.”
As Baylor’s rotation has been continually riddled by injuries, Akinjo has tried to encourage his teammates and double down on his floor leadership.
Though high energy forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with a season-ending knee injury last weekend against Texas, Akinjo still believes the Bears can make a run at repeating as national champions.
“It’s going to be hard making up for his energy and his presence down there, his rebounding, and just his tenacity,” Akinjo said. “But I think we’ve got all the tools to make a run. We know we can get nothing done without each other, so we rely on each other to be great.”
While Akinjo has helped the No. 7 Bears fashion a 21-5 record, he’s watched No. 3 Arizona build a 23-2 record. He still stays in touch with Arizona coach Sean Miller and his old teammates, and would welcome a meeting against his former team in the NCAA tournament.
“It would be fun, why not?” Akinjo said. “Coach Miller and I have a good relationship. I’m friends with all those guys. I’m so happy to watch those guys and see how they’ve grown up.”
Akinjo believes he’ll be ready to play in the NBA following this season. Though the Bears have experienced some ups and downs, they’ve put themselves in position for another high NCAA tournament seed with Akinjo directing the show.
“I wanted to come in and show I could lead and win,” Akinjo said. “I think everybody knows I can score and play at an elite level. I think I’ve become much more athletic, I think I’ve become a much better finisher around the rim. But I think making my teammates better and winning at an elite level is my next step.”