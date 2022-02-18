Mother's inspiration drives Baylor's James Akinjo

“I saw the way their guards got better during their time here,” Akinjo said. “When I was thinking about coming here, I got a chance to ask them all questions and pick their brain. I saw how coming here could help me get better and prepare myself for the next level. I think I’m in the right place.”

Akinjo’s numbers don’t lie: His 5.7 assists per game leads the Big 12 and his 13.3 scoring average ranks eighth. Akinjo brings a lot of offensive flash to the floor. His teammates better be ready for his passes on alley-oops, full-court heaves or dimes through tight windows that few point guards would even attempt.

“Last year, Jared’s passes, man those were bullets,” said Baylor center Flo Thamba. “At least with James, he puts a little finesse to it. James is a big tool to our team. He brings grit, he brings intensity, and he brings commitment. We know what to expect of him every night.”

As talented as Akinjo is offensively, he also prides himself on defensive grit as he ranks second in the Big 12 with 2.1 steals per game. When Akinjo’s teammates see the toughness he plays with, the tone is set and they want to follow.