Motivated Baylor baseball team eager to attack fall workouts

Most ballplayers have a photo of their girlfriend or their dog as the screensaver background on their phones. Some might have a photo of a beach or a hunting blind or the logo of their favorite team.

Baylor’s Jack Pineda is a little different. His phone shows the TV screen shot from last year’s NCAA baseball selection show that revealed Baylor as the first school left out of the field. He’s also got the same picture plastered in his locker in the BU clubhouse.

As artwork goes, it’s something less than a masterpiece.

“I wouldn’t say it made for a fun offseason, but it made it easier to get up and go work out and get some extra reps in,” Pineda said. “I think it’s on everybody’s mind, and it’s easier to dig a little deeper when you know you’re that close.”

Yeah, you could say the Bears took the field this week for fall practice with a motivated mindset, all right. They’re still ticked about the way last year ended. Not so much at the NCAA selection committee as much as themselves, for even leaving it in doubt over whether they’d make the field.

“That was a tail kicker,” said senior pitcher Tyler Thomas. “Seeing that we were No. 65 out of 64, that hurts. We’ve got something to prove this year.”