Motivated Bears romp to 74-49 win over Kansas State

With a pair of home losses still fresh on their minds, the Baylor players were eager to get back to the Ferrell Center to show what the nation’s No. 4 team could really do.
The Bears threaded passes to open teammates for baskets, played hyperactive defense, and made sure Kansas State had no chance to pull an upset.
With Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua collecting 13 points and 12 rebounds and Kendall Brown contributing 10 points and 11 boards, the Bears romped to a 74-49 win over the Wildcats before 8,062 fans Tuesday night.
During their last two appearances at the Ferrell Center, the Bears dropped a 65-62 decision to Texas Tech on Jan. 11 and a 61-54 loss to Oklahoma State on Jan. 15 that snapped a 21-game winning streak dating back to last year’s national championship run.
“Definitely the last two home games weren’t the outcome we wanted,” Brown said. “We just knew we had to practice and be all around better coming out for the next home game. Our defense locked them up and everyone contributed and did what they had to do.”
Building on the momentum of road wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma last week, the Bears (18-2, 6-2) shot 56.9 percent against the Wildcats and won the rebounding battle by a 39-28 margin. The Wildcats (10-9, 2-6) shot just 31.7 percent and scored their fewest points of the season.
“I think our defense has been ticking up on the uptick,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve been doing a good job addressing some fundamentals we had kind of lapsed on. When you get depth, it helps you. I thought Dale (Bonner) played great minutes. Having Jeremy (Sochan) back was huge. But that’s why depth is really important, because normally people when they get tired, they can still play on the offensive end, it’s the defensive end that they tend to rest.”
Though starting point guard James Akinjo missed the game with a tailbone injury, Sochan returned after missing the last four games with a sprained ankle. He gave the Bears a lift off the bench as he finished with five points, two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.
“It was definitely exciting,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I remember talking to him before the game and saying ‘Man, it feels good to have you back out there.’ I feel like he brings a lot of energy off the bench. I feel like having him reminded me that the team is back together to where we want to be.”
Seeing considerable time due to Baylor’s injury issues, Bonner provided the Bears with strong minutes off the bench with seven points, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes.
“Kudos to the coaching staff and my teammates because they believe in me, and I just have to play with confidence every time I get on the floor,” Bonner said.
The Wildcats came into the game playing solid basketball after recent wins over No. 13 Texas Tech and Texas and Saturday’s 78-75 loss to No. 5 Kansas. But Baylor’s intense defense forced the Wildcats to hit just seven of 26 first-half shots as the Bears went into halftime with a 39-21 lead.
The Wildcats opened the game with Ish Massoud’s 3-pointer, but that was their last lead as the Bears rang off nine straight points.
Matthew Mayer started Baylor’s scoring with a pair of free throws before Adam Flagler drove for a layup, Bonner buried a 3-pointer and Tchamwa Tchatchoua rebounded and scored.
The Bears cooled off but kept building their lead as the Wildcats hit just two of their first 15 shots.
With LJ Cryer nailing a pair of 3-pointers and Flagler scoring on a jumper and a drive to the basket, Baylor stretched its lead to 21-8 with 7:01 left in the first half.
But as the first half progressed, the Bears found their shooting touch. Bonner kept giving them a spark off the bench by stealing the ball and driving for a basket to give the Bears a 28-11 lead with 4:57 left in the first half.
The Bears kept stretching their lead as Mayer and Tchamwa Tchatchoua got loose for slams and Flagler buried a 3-pointer. Tchamwa Tchatchoua ended Baylor’s first-half scoring with a layup following Flagler’s pass.
“We’re just showcasing the maturity of our team and that anybody can start,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “We’re not a one-man show. We can always go to the bench and get somebody who can bring us a spark. I really feel like we always play for each other. If we’re missing one or two people, we always push each other to get better to get over that gap.”
The Bears didn’t appear as focused to begin the second half, but the Wildcats never threatened. Markquis Nowell scored four baskets for the Wildcats in the early minutes of the second half, but the Bears kept getting inside for baskets.
Bonner, Brown, Sochan, Mayer and Cryer took turns scoring in the paint as the Bears stretched their lead to 54-32 with 9:50 remaining in the game. Then Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored on a putback and stepped outside and nailed a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 59-37 lead.
BEAR FACTS
Baylor signee Keyonte George has been named a McDonald’s All-American. George is the fifth player in program history to be named a McDonald’s All-American, joining Tweety Carter, Perry Jones III, Isaiah Austin and Kendall Brown. He’s one of 24 players from more than 760 nominees to be named to the team.