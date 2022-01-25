Motivated Bears romp to 74-49 win over Kansas State

“I think our defense has been ticking up on the uptick,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve been doing a good job addressing some fundamentals we had kind of lapsed on. When you get depth, it helps you. I thought Dale (Bonner) played great minutes. Having Jeremy (Sochan) back was huge. But that’s why depth is really important, because normally people when they get tired, they can still play on the offensive end, it’s the defensive end that they tend to rest.”

Though starting point guard James Akinjo missed the game with a tailbone injury, Sochan returned after missing the last four games with a sprained ankle. He gave the Bears a lift off the bench as he finished with five points, two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.

“It was definitely exciting,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I remember talking to him before the game and saying ‘Man, it feels good to have you back out there.’ I feel like he brings a lot of energy off the bench. I feel like having him reminded me that the team is back together to where we want to be.”

Seeing considerable time due to Baylor’s injury issues, Bonner provided the Bears with strong minutes off the bench with seven points, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes.