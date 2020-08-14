Mulkey, Hall Class of 2020 induction moved to May 2021

Baylor Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey has a new date for her enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mulkey, who became the fastest coach in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball to reach 600 wins earlier this year, was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in early April. At that time, the induction ceremony was set to take place at the end of this month in Springfield, Mass.

The national response to the COVID-19 virus caused the Aug. 28-30 induction to be postponed. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday that the enshrinement is now set for May 13-15 of 2021 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

Mulkey will enter the Hall as part of a brilliant Class of 2020 that includes NBA stars Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, WNBA standout Tamika Catchings, and fellow coaching luminaries Eddie Sutton and Barbara Stevens.

The Basketball Hall of Fame issued a press release explaining some of the financial burdens the novel coronavirus has caused and the need to move to an alternate venue.

“For this single event, and only because of the pandemic, we will relocate the entire event one time to Mohegan Sun which has been a long-time marketing partner of the Hall,” NMBHOF John Doleva said in the press statement. “Mohegan Sun has shown they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for our event which provides a more secure environment for our guests.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.