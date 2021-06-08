Mulkey hires Messer as LSU associate head coach

Former Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey made another move to make her new team look like her old one on Tuesday, announcing the hiring of Sytia Messer as LSU’s associate head coach.

Messer coached on Mulkey's staff for the final eight years of Mulkey's time at Baylor. During those eight seasons together, the Lady Bears posted a 260-23 record, won eight Big 12 regular season championships and six conference tournament titles, captured an NCAA national championship and reached the NCAA Elite Eight six times.

Messer will work with all positions on the floor as well as overseeing scouting and recruiting. During her time at Baylor, Messer helped the Lady Bears sign the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in both 2016 and 2018 as well as No. 4 ranked classes two other times.

Messer, a former head coach at Tennessee Tech (2009-12) and the 2011 Ohio Valley Coach of the Year, was a standout at Arkansas where she helped the Razorbacks reach the Final Four for the first time in school history in 1998.

Mulkey left Baylor after 21 years to return to her home state of Louisiana and became LSU’s head coach in late April. Since then, she has hired several former Baylor staff members and lured players Hannah Gusters and Moon Ursin to the Tigers.