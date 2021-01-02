Mulkey-less Lady Bears stiff-arm TCU, 74-50

TCU cut Baylor’s lead to 14 points with a little more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the Lady Bears responded by scoring five in a row, including an Ursin three-point play.

Throughout the afternoon, Ursin was clearly the most active player on the floor and the other Lady Bears knew it.

“My teammates were finding me and I kept putting it in the basket,” Ursin said.

Brock deployed Ursin and Richards for the full 40 minutes each and Smith for all but four minutes of game time. He said he told Ursin at halftime that she wasn’t going to leave the floor, which meant the first 40-minute game of her college career.

“Every game I have to be a leader and today even a little more,” Ursin said. “Coach Brock did a great job of stepping in and we just played ball.”

The Horned Frogs never got within 17 after Ursin’s 3-point play in the fourth quarter. TCU shot 26.2% from the field and were only slightly buoyed by going 13 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Smith scored 10 points in the first half as she led the Lady Bears to a 12-point advantage at the break.