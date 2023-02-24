LUBBOCK — Several Baylor athletes put up personal-best efforts in a solid opening day at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Mariah Ayers came into the Big 12 meet hoping to go under 23 seconds for the first time in her career in the 200-meter dash. The BU senior achieved that goal in Friday’s prelims, going 22.78 to break the BU indoor school record and advance to Saturday’s final. Ayers’ time was the second-best of the day.

Four BU men advanced to the final of the 400, led by Matthew Moorer (45.84) and Nathaniel Ezekiel (45.90), who both recorded PRs in notching the first and second-fastest times of the prelims. Moorer (20.76) also advanced to the 200 final, along with teammate Demar Francis (20.55).

In the men’s pole vault, Ben Conacher cleared 17-5.75 to finish fifth.

Lily Williams clocked in at 1:19.95 in the women’s 600-yard run, second-best of the prelims and a personal best. Williams will be among a hefty group of BU athletes running for Big 12 titles on Saturday, the closing day of the meet.