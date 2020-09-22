Mystery works in Baylor's favor, but Aranda's Bears ready to reveal plot details

Assuming a tiger doesn’t change its stripes — or perhaps a bear doesn’t alter its skin? — opposing coaches will turn to old video clips of those teams to try to get a gauge on what 2020 Baylor might resemble.

“There are places you can find out things where their coaches were at last year,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said. “We certainly know where we can get sources of information. We think we have a good scout, an opportunity to scout the style of offense, defense and special teams that they’ve shown.”

Do they though? Baylor figures to be an amalgam of several different styles, while shaped to the Bears’ particular collection of personnel.

Until they show their hand, it’s hard to know what the 2020 Bears are holding.

“That’s probably the one thing we’ve got going for us going into this, our strong positive,” said Aranda. “So, when you’re looking offensively, you’re looking at North Carolina tape, you’re looking at LSU tape, you’re looking at Baylor tape. And then, obviously defensively, you’re looking at Baylor tape, Lafayette tape and LSU tape. It’d be great if we could get a few more teams in there, but I think that’s about where it tops off. So, we’ll take it.”