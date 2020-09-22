Mystery works in Baylor's favor, but Bears ready to reveal plot details

Nowadays, trying to get your hands on video of the 2020 Baylor football team is (legitimately) harder than watching the Zapruder film.
The Bears are a mystery. Agatha Christie, Alfred Hitchcock and Gillian Flynn have nothing on Dave Aranda’s team.
Even if that isn’t necessarily by design.
If he’d had his druthers, Aranda would have played last week’s season opener with Houston. Or, honestly, he would have preferred to face off against Louisiana Tech in the season’s opening week. But COVID-19 prevented Louisiana Tech from coming to Waco, and it forced Baylor to cancel the Houston game. A second straight cancellation brought a wave of disappointment to the BU locker room.
However, in the cloak-and-dagger world of college football coaching, there are benefits to lurking out of the view of the camera. This is a sport where the sideline stalkers use such clandestine methods to relay information as concealing their mouths with their laminated play sheets or stationing backup quarterbacks to flash coded signals to the field with photos of Stephen Colbert, Spider Man and Yosemite Sam, just as examples.
“We’re trailblazing a little bit in not playing a game (thus far),” Aranda said. “I feel like when you go this long and don’t play, as coaches sometimes you go like this, and you say, ‘The NFL had this play that was a third-down conversion and you see how they attacked this coverage. They knew it was going to be Cover-1. Hey, the defense aligned this way, the Ravens got someone to protect a certain way and attack the protection. We should have that or we should do it.’”
For sure, there’s hardly a football coach alive that doesn’t love to tinker. Give them an extra week to study film and plot out plays, and they’ll definitely come up with some new ideas.
But, ultimately, they want to put those ideas into action. You can only practice for so long before you go a little stir crazy. Aranda said that’s been the hardest part of the delayed start. Perhaps it’s easier for the coaches to roll with the various scheduling tweaks, for they see a longer endgame in sight. For the players, it’s been agonizing.
“As players, when you don’t play for this extended period of time, whereas for the coaches (the focus) goes out, for the players it goes in,” Aranda said. “(They ask), ‘I’m doing this for what? Am I really going to play? Is this really going to happen? How much longer is this going on?’ I think being real honest about all of that, and not trying to sidestep that and lean into it, I think is the most important thing. We’re in the process of doing that.”
Leaning into it means embracing the advantage. Whereas every other Big 12 team except for TCU has played a game at this point, Baylor hasn’t revealed anything. And the Bears are unique in that they’re breaking in a new head coach in Aranda, a new offensive coordinator in Larry Fedora and a new defensive coordinator in Ron Roberts.
Aranda most recently led the defense at LSU. Fedora spent last year as an offensive analyst at Texas, following a seven-season run as North Carolina’s head coach. Roberts headed the defense at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018 and ’19.
Assuming a tiger doesn’t change its stripes — or perhaps a bear doesn’t alter its skin? — opposing coaches will turn to old video clips of those teams to try to get a gauge on what 2020 Baylor might resemble.
“There are places you can find out things where their coaches were at last year,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said. “We certainly know where we can get sources of information. We think we have a good scout, an opportunity to scout the style of offense, defense and special teams that they’ve shown.”
Do they though? Baylor figures to be an amalgam of several different styles, while shaped to the Bears’ particular collection of personnel.
Until they show their hand, it’s hard to know what the 2020 Bears are holding.
“That’s probably the one thing we’ve got going for us going into this, our strong positive,” said Aranda. “So, when you’re looking offensively, you’re looking at North Carolina tape, you’re looking at LSU tape, you’re looking at Baylor tape. And then, obviously defensively, you’re looking at Baylor tape, Lafayette tape and LSU tape. It’d be great if we could get a few more teams in there, but I think that’s about where it tops off. So, we’ll take it.”
Football coaches are funny about what they show about their teams, as well as when they show it. They want to control the timetable. They may hold back a certain play and keep it hidden for weeks on end, waiting until the exact right moment of the season to unveil it. For everything revealed is therein exposed to their opponents, and might be used against them later.
In some ways, it’s the sports world’s most elaborate game of Hide-and-Seek.
That said, Baylor is more than ready to get found — at least a little.
“I hope people have got a lot of film on us after this week,” Aranda said.
