Nabors commits to Baylor

Rockwall-Heath wide receiver Jordan Nabors verbally committed to Baylor on Sunday as he chose the Bears over Florida State, Houston, Michigan State, Colorado, Tennessee and other schools.
The 5-11, 170-pound Nabors, a three-star recruit, is Baylor's first wide receiver commitment in the 2022 class and the 13th overall.
Baylor has received three commitments in the last four days after The Woodlands offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki picked Baylor on Thursday and Mount Pleasant defensive tackle Tre Emory committed on Friday.
Nabors made 38 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 for Rockwall-Heath.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
