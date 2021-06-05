National championship puts Baylor Bears in new stratosphere for recruiting, brand

Now more top level recruits will be on Baylor’s radar. And in a few years the Bears will be playing in a new basketball arena.

But Drew didn’t build his national championship team with top 10 recruiting classes. The Bears finished 28-2 with a veteran group who played with unique chemistry, and were on a mission to win the national title after the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the Bears had their share of stars like first-team All-American Jared Butler and third-team All-American Davion Mitchell, they reached unprecedented heights because they shared the ball unselfishly and were committed to playing the best man-to-man defense in the country.

“Winning a national championship obviously opens a lot of doors,” Drew said. “You get in on a lot more kids, but you have to make sure you do your due diligence and don’t lose sight of what got you to this level. It’s positive in that a lot more recruits are looking at you. The temptation is not doing the things that got you here.”

With juniors Butler and Mitchell declaring for the NBA Draft and seniors MaCio Teague and Mark Vital not returning, the Bears’ only returning starter will be forward Flo Thamba.