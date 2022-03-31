 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nationally-ranked Bear track teams all set for Baylor Invitational

Baylor track and field will host the first of its two home meets on Friday and Saturday when it puts on the Baylor Invitational.

Other teams competing include Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State, North Texas, Tarleton, Incarnate Word, Texas Southern, UT-Arlington, Oklahoma State and Minnesota.

Baylor cleaned up in the first national rankings of the season, as the men are ranked No. 2 in the country while the women are No. 11. The BU men currently have three national leaders in their respective events in Johnny Brackins (26-9.75 in the long jump), Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi (257-3 in the javelin) and Nathaniel Ezekiel (49.14 in 400 hurdles).

Only the hammer throw will happen Friday, as that event is set for 3 p.m. Saturday’s field events begin at 10 a.m., while the running events will get rolling at 2 p.m., with a projected finish of 5:30.

When Shawn Bell looks around his quarterbacks room, he sees the same faces as last spring, but their experience and confidence is at a whole different level.

