Naturally, the natty: Baylor A&T rules mat again with sixth straight title

“It feels absolutely amazing to go through this season and top it off just like this,” said senior Dayandrea Thompson.

Though the scoreboard remained tight throughout, Baylor still won all six events and never seemed in jeopardy of losing its lead.

In tumbling, with each pass, the Bears could feel themselves closing in on another trophy. They went out and nailed run after run. And have mercy, did Mercy Seay ever kill it in the six-element pass. Opening with a full front flip and then unleashing several vigorous whips and a soaring one-and-a-half in the middle, Seay knew she had executed it flawlessly. She ended up scoring a 9.95, and was the closest athlete all night to putting up a 10.0.

“Mercy is capable of such big scores, and when she comes out of that punch front and that full-and-a-half is so high that you can walk under it, you know you’re in business. That’s where she was tonight,” Mulkey said.

One of the ways Baylor (6-1) grinds teams into the mat happens before the action even commences. Many of the Bears’ routines feature a high start value of potential points because of their extreme level of difficulty. Of course, then it’s up to the Bears to go out and execute those challenging sequences.