Naturally, the natty: Baylor A&T rules mat again with sixth straight title

Party like you just won (another) natty, Baylor.
All night long, the national championship trophy rested on a table, just a few feet behind the mat where all the work was being done. Baylor ensured that that prize didn’t have to leave the building.
The Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team twisted and turned, flipped and flung with style, and ultimately ended up in a familiar landing spot: That of national champion. The second-seeded Bears defeated No. 1 seed Azusa Pacific, 279.790 to 276.465, to capture the NCATA title on Friday night. It’s the sixth straight national title for Baylor under Felecia Mulkey, who has won the past 10 championships in the sport overall, going back to her days at Oregon.
“I just think they’re unshakeable,” Mulkey said. “(Azusa Pacific) was awesome, and they just kept bringing it, kept bringing it, and these (Baylor) guys were eerily calm before the meet. I was like, what is this calm, what am I seeing here? But couldn’t be more proud of them.”
While national titles have become routine for the Baylor program, they remain special to the athletes and coaches involved. And for Baylor’s freshmen and sophomores, it marked their first, since the 2020 season never reached completion due to COVID-19.
In the post-meet aftermath, they partied all the ways that champions should: With signs, banners and confetti angels. And, of course, by hugging that NCATA trophy.
“It feels absolutely amazing to go through this season and top it off just like this,” said senior Dayandrea Thompson.
Though the scoreboard remained tight throughout, Baylor still won all six events and never seemed in jeopardy of losing its lead.
In tumbling, with each pass, the Bears could feel themselves closing in on another trophy. They went out and nailed run after run. And have mercy, did Mercy Seay ever kill it in the six-element pass. Opening with a full front flip and then unleashing several vigorous whips and a soaring one-and-a-half in the middle, Seay knew she had executed it flawlessly. She ended up scoring a 9.95, and was the closest athlete all night to putting up a 10.0.
“Mercy is capable of such big scores, and when she comes out of that punch front and that full-and-a-half is so high that you can walk under it, you know you’re in business. That’s where she was tonight,” Mulkey said.
One of the ways Baylor (6-1) grinds teams into the mat happens before the action even commences. Many of the Bears’ routines feature a high start value of potential points because of their extreme level of difficulty. Of course, then it’s up to the Bears to go out and execute those challenging sequences.
To their credit, they did. Take the pyramid event, for instance: In the opening heat, Baylor sophomore top Emily Tobin must go from suspended some 12 feet into the air over her teammate’s head into the waiting hands of a pair of catchers standing some six feet away. It’s not quite the Cumberland Gap that she has to clear, but from her vantage point it probably looks pretty close. Tobin and pals scored a 9.85 out of a possible starting value of 10.0 for that number.
Similarly, in the third heat of that pyramid event, Baylor freshman Kamryn Kitchens must make a twisting dismount that could be described as something between the Nestea Plunge and a cliff dive, yet without the pool of water in which to land. Trust fall, much? The Bears also notched a 9.85 to Azusa’s 9.775 in that heat.
The loss was Azusa’s first of the season after opening with four victories in this truncated 2021 season.