NBA Draft Day dreams materializing for Baylor's Butler, Mitchell

Mitchell’s ability to control both ends of the court makes him an attractive option for NBA clubs. The 6-0 combo guard won national Defensive Player of the Year honors for his harassing on-the-ball pressure, and averaged 1.9 steals per game for the Bears. He also really came into his own as a scorer and facilitator, putting up 14 points and a team-leading 5.5 assists per night while shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

Butler threw his name into the NBA ring last summer before opting to return to school. Pro scouts told him they wanted to see him grow as a floor general and defender, and he took those notes to heart. He dished out 4.8 assists and scooped up 2 steals an outing to go with his team-leading 16.7 scoring average. In the postseason, he was more clutch than an Aston Martin’s gearshift, scoring 91 points in Baylor’s six NCAA tournament games while being named the event’s Most Outstanding Player.

