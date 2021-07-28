NBA Draft Day dreams materializing for Baylor's Butler, Mitchell

Even as the roster of Baylor players in the NBA has grown in recent years, another breakthrough appears imminent.
For the first time in program history, Baylor should produce two first-round picks.
The 2021 NBA Draft arrives Thursday night, and the starting backcourt from the Bears’ NCAA championship appears poised for a dream evening. Davion Mitchell has been pegged as a likely lottery pick in most mock drafts, while Jared Butler has been projected to go around pick 18-22.
“At the end of the day, when you win and win like we’ve done the last two years, it’s hard to argue with those guys not being first-round draft picks,” Drew said. “They’ve been the most dominant backcourt in the country.”
Drew’s program has produced three first-rounders in his tenure at Baylor, most recently Taurean Prince in 2016. To see a pair of players go that high represents a Vince Carter-like vertical leap in the ascension of the program.
“I’m excited about that for them,” Drew said. “What you’ve learned over time is that sometimes where you’re drafted than the number you’re drafted. You could be drafted four spots lower, but it’s a much better situation for you. I think people always think the higher the better, when the reality is that the best situation for you matters more than the number. Because the goal is to get to the second contract and the third contract, and what team you’re with might matter more than what number you’re at.”
Mitchell’s ability to control both ends of the court makes him an attractive option for NBA clubs. The 6-0 combo guard won national Defensive Player of the Year honors for his harassing on-the-ball pressure, and averaged 1.9 steals per game for the Bears. He also really came into his own as a scorer and facilitator, putting up 14 points and a team-leading 5.5 assists per night while shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range.
Butler threw his name into the NBA ring last summer before opting to return to school. Pro scouts told him they wanted to see him grow as a floor general and defender, and he took those notes to heart. He dished out 4.8 assists and scooped up 2 steals an outing to go with his team-leading 16.7 scoring average. In the postseason, he was more clutch than an Aston Martin’s gearshift, scoring 91 points in Baylor’s six NCAA tournament games while being named the event’s Most Outstanding Player.
“They obviously showed they can compete on the highest level on the court,” Drew said. “What really makes them both special, as long as they stay injury-free and healthy, why we know they’ll have a great career is because both of them don’t have a whole lot of distractions, a lot of things that would hinder their progression and ability to keep improving in the NBA. So, both of them have all the intangibles you could ever want, and because of their high character traits and winner mentality we think they’re going to be in the league a long time.”
Butler had to sweat out an examination from the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel just to be eligible for the Draft. Butler originally signed with Alabama out of high school and was diagnosed with a heart condition before transferring to Baylor before he ever played a game. He received word earlier this month that he had gained medical clearance.
“I am fully healthy and cleared to play in the NBA!” Butler tweeted. “Now, my focus is entirely on the Draft and working daily to prepare myself to fulfill my lifelong dream.”
That past diagnosis could give some NBA teams trepidation about taking Butler, but the 6-3 guard has too much upside to fall out of the first round.
Two other Baylor players, guard MaCio Teague and forward Mark Vital, also harbor NBA aspirations. Teague, who averaged 15.9 points while shooting almost 48 percent from the floor, has popped up as a second-round projection in some mock drafts. Vital is your basic bull in a china shop, an energy guy with a high IQ who might be able to stick on a roster as a P.J. Tucker-type if he can improve his jump shot.
“MaCio and Mark, don’t know if they’ll be drafted, but definitely will be given opportunities with summer league. Based on how that goes, see if they get signed on — a two-way, Exhibit 10 (contract), wherever that might be. Both of them have all the intangibles that NBA teams look for, and as a coach who’s coached them their high character and intangibles definitely make them people you’d want to bet on.”
Baylor junior forward Matthew Mayer flirted with the idea of going pro, but pulled his name out of NBA consideration in June. The 6-foot-9 Mayer averaged 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 16 minutes per game for the Bears in 2020-21, and should be more of a focal point of Baylor’s attack following the departure of Teague, Mitchell and Butler.
It’s been a whirlwind week in Baylor basketball land, as the program has held what it calls Vet Week, where it invites past stars to return to campus. Some of Drew’s top players from previous seasons, like Johnathan Motley, Pierre Jackson and Isaiah Austin, returned home to the Ferrell Center this week in what amounted to a family reunion.
“It’s always the best part of our summer when you get a chance to see the past players come back. Obviously they get a chance to help mentor and pass on wisdom to the young guys.,” Drew said.
Soon enough, Baylor should have a couple more NBA guys to invite back someday.