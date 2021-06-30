NCAA clears Akinjo to play

Baylor transfer guard James Akinjo has received an NCAA waiver to play in the 2021-22 season.
Akinjo was an all-Pac 12 guard who averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range for Arizona as a junior last season.
Beginning this year, the NCAA is allowing one-time transfers to be immediately eligible to play instead of redshirting for a season. But since Akinjo played his first two seasons at Georgetown, he needed a waiver to play immediately since this is his second transfer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.