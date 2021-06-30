 Skip to main content
NCAA clears Akinjo to play
Baylor transfer guard James Akinjo has received an NCAA waiver to play in the 2021-22 season.

Akinjo was an all-Pac 12 guard who averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range for Arizona as a junior last season.

Beginning this year, the NCAA is allowing one-time transfers to be immediately eligible to play instead of redshirting for a season. But since Akinjo played his first two seasons at Georgetown, he needed a waiver to play immediately since this is his second transfer.

