NCAA Men's Tennis Championships: Baylor ousts Horned Frogs, heads for Final Four

The Horned Frogs won the No. 1 doubles court, but the Baylor teams of Nick Stachowiak/Matias Soto and Finn Bass/Charlie Broom punched back on courts No. 2 and No. 3.

Stachowiak and Soto dismissed TCU’s Sander Jong and Tadeas Paroulek, 6-3.

That put the doubles point on the shoulders of Bass and Broom and they came through. Broom smashed a tie-break winner that boosted Baylor to a 7-6 victory over Kruger and Jake Fearnley.

“I feel like we got the pressure out of the way there with the doubles point and kind of felt that,” Woodson said. “To just have guys lock it down and get through in two sets (in singles) is huge.”

Furman, Sven Lah and Soto all finished off their Horned Frog opponents in straight sets.

Lah defeated Fearnley, 6-3, 6-1, on the No. 3 court, while Soto bested Luc Fomba, 6-4, 6-4, on the No. 2 court.

That set up Furman to send the Bears to the next round. The Baylor senior fell behind 5-2 in the first set against Kruger. But once he started winning games, he never let up.

He closed out a 7-5, 6-1 win.

“I thought holding serve down 5-2 in the first really gave me a lot of confidence,” Furman said. “I saved a few set points there. I feel like I wasn’t starting points on my terms, so that was my main adjustment. Once I did that I was able to gain some momentum.”

