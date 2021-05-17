NCAA Men's Tennis Championships: Baylor rallies past Ole Miss, 4-1

Broom and Bass defeated the Ole Miss team of Lukas Engelhardt/Jakob Cadonau, 6-3, on the No. 3 court. Before that, Bears Matias Soto and Nick Stachowiak beat the Rebels’ Brady Draheim/Junk, 6-1.

“Our guys did a phenomenal job of starting very quickly in doubles,” Baylor coach Michael Woodson said. “I thought the energy was very good. They executed. They did exactly what we talked about, which was to try to punch them in the mouth.”

With the double point secure, Baylor entered the fray with Ole Miss in singles.

Stachowiak defeated John Hallquist-Lithen, 6-4, 6-0, on the No. 4 singles court to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.

But Ole Miss punched back as Finn Reynolds swept Soto, 6-1, 6-4, on the No. 2 court to get the Rebels a point.

Baylor’s Spencer Furman beat Engelhardt in No. 6 singles, 6-4, 6-4, putting the Bears on the brink of clinching the match. But every other singles court was in the third set at that point.

Bears junior Sven Lah had pulled even in the third set against Nikola Slavic on the No. 3 court and No. 1 court player Adrian Boitan led Tim Sandkaulen by a game in the third set.

However, they couldn’t finish before Broom shut the door on Ole Miss.

“It felt like it deserved to come down to the end and credit to Sven and Adrian for kind of digging in and turning (matches around),” Woodson said. “Charlie raced away with the third set once he got momentum.”

