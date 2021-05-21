Baylor tennis rallies past Vols, into NCAA championship match

ORLANDO, Fla. — When the Baylor men’s tennis team found itself in a 2-0 hole versus Tennessee in the national semifinals, the Bears kept digging.

Top-ranked and second-seeded Baylor won three straight points on the singles courts, then Matias Soto finished off one more grinding battle.

Soto broke the serve of Tennessee’s Johannus Monday to complete a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-5 victory that sent the Bears into the national championship match.

Baylor came back to defeat the third-seeded Volunteers, 4-2, on Friday at the USTA National Campus.

Soto and Adrian Boitan each had multiple chances to finish off the win on the No. 2 and No. 1 singles courts respectively. Tennessee staved off a few match points, but finally Soto got the winner and avoided a tie-breaker game versus Monday.

But the Baylor players held off on a boisterous celebration.

“I think it was just one more match,” Soto said. “We haven’t finished yet. I think that’s how we took it. One more match to go. Just business for me.”

The Bears will play the winner of the late Friday semifinal between No. 4 Texas and No. 1 Florida. The national championship match is set to start at 6:30 CT on Saturday evening back at the USTA courts.