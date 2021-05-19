NCAA Men's Tennis Championships: Baylor, TCU meet again with season on the line

ORLANDO — Baylor versus TCU — it’s an old rivalry with plenty of recent history in a bunch of sports.

Bears fans and Horned Frogs supporters eye each other with caution, but it’s not just the folks in the stands whose blood pressure rises when they see the other school’s colors.

The Baylor men’s tennis team feels the rivalry. How could they not? The Bears and Horned Frogs have met three times already this season going into another matchup at the NCAA Tournament national quarterfinals.

“We know we’re going to get their best stuff,” Baylor tennis coach Michael Woodson said. “But at the same time, all we have to do is say TCU and our guys are going to be fired up. I feel it’s an advantage.”

Baylor, the No. 2 overall seed in this NCAA Tournament, will face No. 7 TCU at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the USTA National Campus courts. The Bears also currently own the ITA No. 1 ranking, so anything less than a championship match appearance might be a bit of a disappointment.

And yet defeating TCU again will be a huge challenge.

The Bears (32-4) and Horned Frogs (19-7) met for the first time in a dual match this season back on Jan. 31. TCU claimed a 4-1 victory, handing Baylor is first loss of the campaign.