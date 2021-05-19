NCAA Men's Tennis Championships: Baylor, TCU meet again with season on the line

ORLANDO — Baylor versus TCU — it’s an old rivalry with plenty of recent history in a bunch of sports.
Bears fans and Horned Frogs supporters eye each other with caution, but it’s not just the folks in the stands whose blood pressure rises when they see the other school’s colors.
The Baylor men’s tennis team feels the rivalry. How could they not? The Bears and Horned Frogs have met three times already this season going into another matchup at the NCAA Tournament national quarterfinals.
“We know we’re going to get their best stuff,” Baylor tennis coach Michael Woodson said. “But at the same time, all we have to do is say TCU and our guys are going to be fired up. I feel it’s an advantage.”
Baylor, the No. 2 overall seed in this NCAA Tournament, will face No. 7 TCU at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the USTA National Campus courts. The Bears also currently own the ITA No. 1 ranking, so anything less than a championship match appearance might be a bit of a disappointment.
And yet defeating TCU again will be a huge challenge.
The Bears (32-4) and Horned Frogs (19-7) met for the first time in a dual match this season back on Jan. 31. TCU claimed a 4-1 victory, handing Baylor is first loss of the campaign.
But the Bears came back with a pair of crucial wins over the Horned Frogs in the span of eight days. Baylor won the Big 12 regular season meeting, 5-2, on April 18 in Forth Worth. Then on April 25, the Bears defeated the Horned Frogs, 4-3, in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.
The most recent matchup came down to Spencer Furman outlasting TCU’s Tadeas Paroulek, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, on the No. 6 singles court. Baylor went on to defeat Texas for the conference tournament title the next day.
Adrian Boitan has represented Baylor on the No. 1 singles court in all three meetings with the Horned Frogs so far this season. He split two matches with Luc Famba and defeated Alastair Gray in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in the Big 12 Tournament.
However, he was short on predictions for this meeting.
“To be honest, I’m just happy that’s it’s going to be a great match,” Boitan said. “It’s going to be a great Big 12 showdown.”
Baylor and TCU are so familiar with each other that Thursday’s match is likely to be a grind. Woodson pointed out that both teams have lost the opening doubles point and come back to win the match during their series so far this year. Also, in three previous matches, Baylor has racked up 10 points, while TCU has claimed 9.
It’s that close.
“To get through a tough match (Monday) and be staring down the barrel of the Horned Frogs on Thursday is exciting,” Woodson said. “For us, we’re certainly looking forward to it.”