NCAA Men's Tennis Championships: Bears won't let go of their chip

In theory, the Baylor men’s tennis team should be feeling the pressure to live up to the season it has had so far.

As the Bears head to the Sweet 16 in Orlando, Fla., they wear the No. 1 badge of honor in the Oracle ITA Rankings and carry the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor has piled up a 31-4 record this spring with a Big 12 Tournament championship trophy.

But in practice, the Bears are embracing the underdog role despite their accolades.

“We’re going in there with a chip on our shoulder, I think,” Baylor graduate transfer Charlie Broom said. “We weren’t necessarily the No. 1 seed, but I think that gives us an opportunity to go out and play with freedom and give it everything we’ve got.”

Why Baylor wasn’t selected as the top overall seed is a bit of a mystery, since it earned the No. 1 ITA ranking five days before the NCAA field was announced.

There’s no denying that the Bears played like an extremely motivated team in the first two rounds of the national tourney. Baylor hosted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Oregon in the first two rounds, but didn’t allow the Islanders or the Ducks the chance to gain any traction.

Baylor won both matches 4-0 and packed for the trip to Florida.