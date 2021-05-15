NCAA Men's Tennis Championships: Bears won't let go of their chip

In theory, the Baylor men’s tennis team should be feeling the pressure to live up to the season it has had so far.
As the Bears head to the Sweet 16 in Orlando, Fla., they wear the No. 1 badge of honor in the Oracle ITA Rankings and carry the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor has piled up a 31-4 record this spring with a Big 12 Tournament championship trophy.
But in practice, the Bears are embracing the underdog role despite their accolades.
“We’re going in there with a chip on our shoulder, I think,” Baylor graduate transfer Charlie Broom said. “We weren’t necessarily the No. 1 seed, but I think that gives us an opportunity to go out and play with freedom and give it everything we’ve got.”
Why Baylor wasn’t selected as the top overall seed is a bit of a mystery, since it earned the No. 1 ITA ranking five days before the NCAA field was announced.
There’s no denying that the Bears played like an extremely motivated team in the first two rounds of the national tourney. Baylor hosted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Oregon in the first two rounds, but didn’t allow the Islanders or the Ducks the chance to gain any traction.
Baylor won both matches 4-0 and packed for the trip to Florida.
“You kind of look around and (say), ‘Oh, man, maybe we could’ve played a little bit better here and a little bit better there,’” Baylor coach Michael Woodson said. “And then I look at the boxscore and we really only lost two sets. That was it in the (Oregon) match. We looked pretty good against Corpus.”
Next up for the Bears will be a meeting with No. 15 Ole Miss at noon on Monday at the USTA National Campus, site of the rest of the NCAA Tournament.
Baylor’s desire to prove itself won’t be satisfied by reaching the Sweet 16 or even the Final Four. The Bears are out to prove they’re the No. 1 team in the country.
“It just seems like we’ve been counted out a few times,” Woodson said. “Nobody really talks about this team like they’re as good as they actually are. The NCAA did us a solid by giving us the No. 2 seed. It just allowed us to keep that discussion going, keep that chip strong and in the front of their minds.”
Although it was just the second round of the tournament, Baylor showed its focus on Sunday by rolling past Oregon at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears won that match in their signature style. Broom and Finn Bass won the No. 3 doubles court and Nick Stachowiak and Matias Soto won on the No. 2 court to clinch the point.
In singles, No. 1 player Adrian Boitan continued to be power hungry as he won his court, 6-4, 6-4, for the match-clinching point. Before that, Sven Lah and Spencer Furman contributed victories in straight sets.
That result continued a theme seen in Baylor’s season stats. Boitan is 17-5 in dual matches this season, including a 16-4 mark on the No. 1 court. Spencer is 20-2 and has become an almost automatic point on the No. 6 court (13-2). Soto and Stachowiak have racked up a 12-1 record, including going 9-1 on the No. 2 doubles court.
“I feel like we’re playing some really good tennis up and down the lineup,” Woodson said “We have some guys that are hitting their strides. I feel like Adrian is playing better every single match. Sven has not had the type of year that he would expect of himself but has turned it on at the right time and is certainly gaining confidence quickly.”
One challenges for Baylor will be to translate that success from winning the Big 12 Tournament and the first two rounds of the NCAAs on its home court to the next postseason stage.
But they’re excited to be traveling. Broom, who has gone from his home in England to Dartmouth in New Hampshire to Waco in his college career, said traveling with the team creates some of the best times in college tennis.
“For me personally, obviously this is my last college tennis tournament,” Broom said. “It means a lot to have this opportunity and I’m very, very grateful for that. That being said, there’s one thing on everyone’s mind and that’s Ole Miss and that’s how we’re going to go about competing and how we’re going to get the win there.”