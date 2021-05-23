Florida rides wave past Baylor for NCAA tennis crown

“They were nasty out there and there were a lot of them,” Woodson said. “I mean it’s college athletics. It’s late at night on a Saturday evening and fans want to make an impact on the match. I think they were just doing anything that they could to give their team an advantage. Credit to the players on the other side of the net for taking advantage of what was a home crowd.”

Baylor was trying to win the program’s second national title and the first under Woodson. The Bears finish the season with a 34-5 record, but three points short of a national championship.

“I’m extremely proud of everything they’ve accomplished,” Woodson said. “I’m more proud of the way they’ve carried themselves all year. I can’t think of a group of guys that have epitomized what it is to be a team more than this group. Honestly, I think that’s what carried them this far in the season.”

Baylor raced to the doubles point, winning on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts while losing a combined total of three games.

On the No. 3 court, Bears Finn Bass and Broom broke the serve of Florida team Brian Berdusco/Will Grant and won the set, 6-1.