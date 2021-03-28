NCAA notebook: Baylor defense back on track

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming back from a three-week COVID-19 pause, Baylor’s defense didn’t play with the intensity and communication that it had before in fashioning a 17-0 record.
But following an 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State in the second round of the Big 12 tournament, numerous practices have paid off.
In three Big 12 tournament wins, Baylor has limited opponents to a 41.3 overall shooting percentage and a 26.7 3-point shooting percentage while forcing 18 turnovers per game.
“It’s definitely back to where we want it to be,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “We’re all out there connected, communicating and just flying around and having each other’s back. That’s been helping us and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
Baylor national championship potential
Baylor coach Scott Drew has gone 1-1 against Arkansas, dropping an 85-78 decision in 2008 in Dallas before coming back for a 70-47 blowout win in 2009 in North Little Rock.
But as longtime Southwest Conference rivals, the Razorbacks dominated the series 95-43 in records beginning in 1924 until Arkansas left for the SEC in 1991.
Second-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has tremendous respect for Drew’s program.
“They’re a team that can win the national championship,” Musselman said. “They have a great team and is really well coached and has incredible guard play. It looks like they have incredible chemistry and their roles are clearly defined by the coaching staff.”
Drew impressed by Arkansas defense
While Musselman is highly concerned about Baylor’s man-to-man defense, Drew knows Arkansas’ defensive pressure can force teams into bad shots and turnovers.
Arkansas’ opponents are shooting 41.3 percent for the season and averaging 15.3 turnovers per game.
“They put a lot of pressure on you, so you’re going to speed up and a lot of times that puts you in a lot of trouble,” Drew said. “They do a great job taking charges, and sometimes you get a quick two and it leads you to taking two or three other quick shots or turning it over.”