NCAA notebook: Baylor defense back on track

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming back from a three-week COVID-19 pause, Baylor’s defense didn’t play with the intensity and communication that it had before in fashioning a 17-0 record.

But following an 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State in the second round of the Big 12 tournament, numerous practices have paid off.

In three Big 12 tournament wins, Baylor has limited opponents to a 41.3 overall shooting percentage and a 26.7 3-point shooting percentage while forcing 18 turnovers per game.

“It’s definitely back to where we want it to be,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “We’re all out there connected, communicating and just flying around and having each other’s back. That’s been helping us and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

Baylor national championship potential

Baylor coach Scott Drew has gone 1-1 against Arkansas, dropping an 85-78 decision in 2008 in Dallas before coming back for a 70-47 blowout win in 2009 in North Little Rock.

But as longtime Southwest Conference rivals, the Razorbacks dominated the series 95-43 in records beginning in 1924 until Arkansas left for the SEC in 1991.