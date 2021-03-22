NCAA Notebook: Baylor Lady Bears asking 'Why not us again?'

SAN ANTONIO — Two years ago, the Baylor Lady Bears entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and they were in a small group of teams considered heavy favorites to win the national championship.
Notre Dame, the team the Lady Bears ultimately beat to win that title, were certainly on the short list along with Sabrina Ionescu and the flashy Oregon Ducks.
But this time around, as Baylor enters the tournament with a No. 5 national ranking and the No. 2 seed in the River Walk region, it’s much harder to narrow down a list of favorites.
Not long ago, it was Connecticut against the field and the Huskies lived up to it by winning four straight titles from 2013 to 2016. Although the Huskies are the No. 1 seed in Baylor’s region at this San Antonio bubble tourney, the Huskies aren’t the shoo-in for the Final Four they once were.
In fact, no one team seems like a lock to even make the Final Four, much less win it all.
“I’ve been doing this 36 years starting when I was 23 and that’s not even counting the times I was a player. This field is wide open for a national championship. There’s no dominant team,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
Starting in the preseason, Mulkey predicted experience and depth would be valuable assets for any team to make a long run in the COVID-19 affected NCAA Tournament. The Lady Bears have both as the roster contains seven players who have played in games as far into the playoffs as the Elite Eight.
As the picture becomes clearer, the Baylor women are increasingly seeing that they could make it back-to-back titles.
“I just firmly believe, probably for the first time in many, many, many, maybe in my career of coaching, those numbers in front of a school’s name mean absolutely nothing,” Mulkey said. “Because it’s wide open, our motto is ‘Why not us again?’”
Jordyn earns her shot
Baylor sophomore guard Jordyn Oliver made her NCAA Tournament debut when she entered the Lady Bears’ first-round game against Jackson State with 1:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Oliver, who scored in double figures twice during the regular season and once more in the Big 12 Tournament against TCU, made an impact versus the Tigers as she scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, came up with four steals and dished out three assists.
“I watch and evaluate every day in practice,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “How are kids approaching shooting? How are they approaching what we’re going over? And it was just Jordyn Oliver just got my attention this week. She went in there. She can relieve DiDi, she can go and relieve that off guard, she penetrates zones very well. … She had a good game. She gets to the paint, can elevate and make that shot.”
Oliver was one point off her career high in points. She had a double-double, scoring 15 and pulling down 11 boards versus McNeese State on Dec. 19.
Straight chalk in River Walk
In March Madness slang, picking the favorites to win is called “chalk.” Anyone who filled out a bracket and picked all chalk in the first round of the River Walk region got a 100 on the test.
All eight favorite won their first-round games. The closest any lower seed came to advancing was No. 10 Marquette, which fell by seven points against No. 7 Virginia Tech. The Hokies advanced and will play defending champion Baylor on Tuesday night.