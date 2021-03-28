NCAA notebook: Baylor Lady Bears' first-timers embracing the moment

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor women’s basketball team has seven players who have been down this road before and have been in games in the Elite Eight or later.
But the Lady Bears also have four — freshmen Hannah Gusters and Sarah Andrews and sophomores Jordyn Oliver and Jaden Owens — who are experiencing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in this unique bubble environment.
The NCAA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been to host the entire tournament in and around the same city for the first time ever. The Lady Bears have been in San Antonio since March 16 and will stay as long as they keep winning. The tourney final is April 4.
The Baylor players have described the bubble as being a “lockdown” situation. They aren’t allowed to see their families or even go outside for some fresh air on a whim.
But they also say it’s worth it for the prize they’re chasing.
“Overall, it’s been a pretty good experience,” Lady Bears freshman post Hannah Gusters said. “I know we’re not getting the full, really fun experience due to like COVID and all that. But I mean it’s been pretty fun just being with the team. It’s very surreal actually being here. Being younger, you watched, but to actually be here is pretty exciting.”
Gusters and Andrews were teammates at Irving MacArthur a year ago. Even though it’s been an unusual season with limited fan capacity and constant COVID testing, there has been some of the usual progression for freshmen.
“I think you can see the change over time. You see me get more comfortable,” Andrews said. “You kind of see me a little nervous and uncomfortable at the beginning, but you see the confidence is coming along now and each and every day I’m just getting better.”
Owens announced she was transferring from UCLA to Baylor during the first few weeks that the coronavirus pandemic affected normal life in the United States.
A Plano native, she has had a close-up view of the Baylor program for a long time, but it looks different to her from the inside.
“When I was younger, just always watching (Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey), she seemed just so serious on the sideline,” Owens said. “She’s used to this. She’s done this for years and years in a row and just seeing how confident she is and she knows what she’s doing and she has fun while doing it. It’s not like we come into this super stressed, ‘Oh my gosh,’ so focused, have to be serious 24-7. We’re having fun while being focused and I think that’s why we’re playing our best ball because we’re having fun while doing it.”
The newcomers know their first ride is different and, hopefully, they’ll be back for another one with arenas full of fans and bands playing next year.
And yet this environment has its upsides.
“Being in a bubble and being around each other every day is actually letting us grow as a team,” Oliver said. “I think that’s why we’re playing our best basketball right now because all we do is basketball.”
Another sign of the times
Baylor point guard DiDi Richards loves a crowd for a lot of reasons.
But one benefit of college basketball crowds she’s learned to really appreciate is they provide a kind of camouflage. Richards has mentioned several times this season that the crowd noise usually keeps referees from hearing what the players are saying, something she’s had to learn to adapt to lately.
Now there’s another problem because opponents are able to hear the Lady Bears’ play calls.
“Against Virginia Tech they already knew it. They started saying ‘lob play, lob play’ on the backside,” Richards said. “I think people, if they aren’t starting to know our plays, they’re starting to learn the names. We don’t have any fans, so I’m pretty sure they can hear it called. As soon as we started yelling it (in the Virginia Tech game) they knew exactly what play we were running.”
Because Baylor’s playbook doesn’t change much from year to year, the plays are often rechristened at the start of each campaign. But with limited fans these days, the Lady Bears are changing the names more often, among other tactics.
“I think we’ve changed one play’s name like six times already,” Richards said. “We continue to do different hand motions and if I can I’ll kind of whisper it and we won’t say anything.”
Geno admires Kim’s style
UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he remembers watching Mulkey play at Louisiana Tech. He sees her playing style as informing her coaching style.
He also had a glib description of her in-game demeanor.
“She multitasks,” Auriemma said. “She coaches, she officiates, she does everything on the sideline with a passion.”
Auriemma is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Mulkey has been elected to the Hall and will be inducted in May. Although Mulkey said Monday’s game will be more about players making plays, it’s also two Hall of Fame coaches recognizing traits in each other.
“The best thing you can say about a coach is they’re true to their personality,” Auriemma said. “They believe in a certain way of playing and coaching and they stay with it. And that’s why she’s had the success that she’s had.”