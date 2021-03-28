NCAA notebook: Baylor Lady Bears' first-timers embracing the moment

“I think you can see the change over time. You see me get more comfortable,” Andrews said. “You kind of see me a little nervous and uncomfortable at the beginning, but you see the confidence is coming along now and each and every day I’m just getting better.”

Owens announced she was transferring from UCLA to Baylor during the first few weeks that the coronavirus pandemic affected normal life in the United States.

A Plano native, she has had a close-up view of the Baylor program for a long time, but it looks different to her from the inside.

“When I was younger, just always watching (Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey), she seemed just so serious on the sideline,” Owens said. “She’s used to this. She’s done this for years and years in a row and just seeing how confident she is and she knows what she’s doing and she has fun while doing it. It’s not like we come into this super stressed, ‘Oh my gosh,’ so focused, have to be serious 24-7. We’re having fun while being focused and I think that’s why we’re playing our best ball because we’re having fun while doing it.”

The newcomers know their first ride is different and, hopefully, they’ll be back for another one with arenas full of fans and bands playing next year.