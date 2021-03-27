NCAA notebook: Baylor men finally in Elite Eight as higher seed

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor reached the Elite Eight for the third time in Scott Drew’s 18 seasons, but for the first time the No. 1 Bears will be the higher seed when they face No. 3 Arkansas on Monday night at 8:57 p.m. in the South region finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In 2010, No.1 Duke beat the No. 3 Bears, 78-71, in the Elite Eight in Houston en route to the national championship.
It was the same scenario again in 2012 as No. 3 Baylor lost to No. 1 Kentucky, 82-70, in the Elite Eight in Atlanta as the Wildcats went on to capture the national title.
“It’s really hard to win and advance in the tournament, and you never take that for granted,” Drew said. “You’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity. And obviously we have an opportunity to go to a Final Four as will another team. And hopefully we put our best foot forward, control all the things we can control.”
Bears get second shot at Villanova
A potential Baylor-Villanova matchup was wiped out early in the season when the Bears had to pull out of the 2K Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., after Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bears were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll while Villanova was No. 3. But the Bears were glad they got a second shot at the Wildcats on a bigger stage in the Sweet 16 as they rolled to a 62-51 win Saturday night.
“Everything happens for a reason,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “We didn’t get to play them in the beginning of the season, but we get to see them now. And I feel like they were in our way, and we took it to heart and we played our hardest out there.”
Drew mourning GCU player death
Drew felt terrible when he heard the news that Grand Canyon University basketball player Oscar Frayer died in an auto accident Tuesday in California.
Frayer played for Drew’s brother, Bryce Drew, at GCU which lost to Iowa last weekend in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“I tell you what, it puts it all into perspective,” Scott Drew said. “I mean O had been there for five years. He had graduated. And I mean I cried for two days, and I never coached him.”
Defense limits Robinson-Earl
A major key to Baylor’s win over Villanova was holding all-Big East forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to eight points after he had averaged 20 in the Wildcats’ first two NCAA tournament wins over Winthrop and North Texas.
However, Robinson-Earl grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
“He’s an outstanding player,” Drew said. “He’s tremendous and we put a whole lot of attention on him. I think we tried to make things as difficult as possible. But that’s one thing about him, he’s efficient. He’s four for seven (from the field). Doesn’t force things.”