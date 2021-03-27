NCAA notebook: Baylor men finally in Elite Eight as higher seed

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor reached the Elite Eight for the third time in Scott Drew’s 18 seasons, but for the first time the No. 1 Bears will be the higher seed when they face No. 3 Arkansas on Monday night at 8:57 p.m. in the South region finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In 2010, No.1 Duke beat the No. 3 Bears, 78-71, in the Elite Eight in Houston en route to the national championship.

It was the same scenario again in 2012 as No. 3 Baylor lost to No. 1 Kentucky, 82-70, in the Elite Eight in Atlanta as the Wildcats went on to capture the national title.

“It’s really hard to win and advance in the tournament, and you never take that for granted,” Drew said. “You’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity. And obviously we have an opportunity to go to a Final Four as will another team. And hopefully we put our best foot forward, control all the things we can control.”

Bears get second shot at Villanova

A potential Baylor-Villanova matchup was wiped out early in the season when the Bears had to pull out of the 2K Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., after Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.