NCAA notebook: Baylor men get revenge on Badgers; Mayer impresses; Drew's 5th Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — For Scott Drew, No. 1-seeded Baylor’s 76-63 win over No. 9 Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA tournament was sweet revenge for a loss that ended the Bears’ season seven years ago.

The 2013-14 season ended for the sixth-seeded Bears in the Sweet 16 of the West regional with a 69-52 loss to second-seeded Wisconsin in Anaheim, Calif.

The Badgers were led by big man Frank Kaminsky, who amassed 19 points and dominated defensively with six blocked shots. It was a much different story for the Bears on Sunday as they set the tone with their intense man-to-man defense that forced 14 turnovers.

“I thought our pressure really helped us,” Drew said. “You’d better put a lot of pressure on them, otherwise they’re going to be just running offense. I knew that our guys were locked in through the scouting, and I thought we’d play well.”

Gard impressed by Mayer

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was highly impressed by Baylor’s lauded starting guard trio of Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.

But he thought the Bears’ key player was Matthew Mayer, who came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points with six rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes.