NCAA notebook: Baylor's senior class exits with upset loss to Coyotes

NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle ended their freshman season together by cutting down the nets in Tampa, Fla., as members of Baylor’s third national championship team in 2019.
Their senior year together ended at just about the opposite end of the spectrum.
South Dakota, the No. 10 seed in the Wichita Region, played like a team on a mission as they shocked the Bears on Sunday night at the Ferrell Center.
Bickle has said she is coming back for a super-senior season in 2022-23. Smith has been projected lately to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft and Egbo could be a first-rounder as well.
The group won four Big 12 titles together and celebrated by cutting down the nets at the Ferrell Center every time. However, it ended in tears of sadness after the loss to the Coyotes on Sunday night.
Bickle found a positive perspective.
“I truthfully am grateful for this staff and this team,” Bickle said. “It’s always hard when you lose, but it’s amazing knowing that you have people behind you and people that love you. I’m going to leave it at that so I don’t cry.”
Baylor’s loss to South Dakota marked the first time the program had lost an NCAA Tournament game on its home floor since the Bears fell against Drake in the second round in 2002.
Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen addressed the disappointment of falling at home.
“I’m incredibly grateful,” Collen said. “I’m sure (Baylor women’s basketball fans are) not happy with me right now. And that’s ok because I’m not real happy with me right now either. One thing I refuse to do and will always refuse to do is put anything on our players ever.”
The South Dakota Coyotes played basketball their way and it was good enough to knock off seventh-ranked Baylor on the Bears’ home floor.
Bears’ streaks come to an end
Baylor will not be going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008, but the tough ends to streaks don’t stop there.
The Bears also lost a nonconference home game for the first time in more than eight years. Top-ranked Connecticut was the last non-Big 12 team to beat Baylor on its home court and the Huskies did so on Jan. 13, 2014. Since then, Baylor had defeated 66 consecutive nonconference opponents at the Ferrell Center.
Pittsburgh was the last team to beat Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the Panthers posted a 67-59 win over Baylor in Albuquerque, N.M., on March 24, 2008.
By pulling off the upset, South Dakota earned its first trip to the NCAA Division I Sweet 16. The Coyotes made the Division II championship game in 2008 and then made the transition to women’s college basketball’s top level.
The Coyotes posted two of the eight wins by double-digit seeds so far in this NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
“I think it says a lot about women’s basketball,” Bickle said. “Obviously this is the first year that we’ve really gotten to be March Madness. Everyone has always joked, there’s no upsets. … This year you’re seeing, we saw it in the Big 12, a lot of teams competing more.”
PHOTOS — Baylor falls to South Dakota in NCAA Tournament
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith reaches for a loose ball with South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
South Dakota players celebrate their second-round NCAA Tournament win over Baylor at the Ferrell Center following Sunday's game.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle, left, and Queen Egbo, right, leave the court following their loss to South Dakota.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen, right, with assistant coach Michael Motta following the Bears' loss to South Dakota.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith walks back to the bench with two seconds left on the clock during the Bears' loss to South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor center Queen Egbo reaches for a loose ball with South Dakota forward Allison Peplowski, left, and guard Chloe Lamb, right, in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven, center, battles Baylor center Queen Egbo, left, and NaLyssa Smith, right, for a loose second half ball.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven pulls down a rebound over Baylor's Jaden Owens, left, and Caitlin Bickle, right, in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
South Dakota guard Kyah Watson blocks the shot of Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews observes the play as the South Dakota bench reacts to a foul in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen reacts to a play against South Dakota in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen, left, questions a call in the final minutes of the second half of a college basketball game against South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) yells and looks to teammates in front of Baylor guard Sarah Andrews (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. South Dakota 63-57.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) shoots against South Dakota guard Maddie Krull (42) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven, left, shoots against Baylor center Queen Egbo during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) and South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven fight for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) and Baylor center Queen Egbo jump for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) rears to hitting a three-pointer during the first half of a college basketball game against the Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota guard Liv Korngable (2) looks to pass against Baylor defenders Jordan Lewis (3), NaLyssa Smith (1) and Caitlin Bickle (51) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) shoots agains Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) screams as she heads to huddle with guard Chloe Lamb (22) and other teammates during the first half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero - staff, AP
The South Dakota bench cheers during the second half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. .
LM Otero - staff, AP
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, right, gets a hug from head coach Nicki Collen after Andrews fouled out in the final minutes of the second half of a college basketball game against South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) passes the ball from the floor against Baylor center Queen Egbo, left, and forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota guard Liv Korngable (2) uses a screen from teammate center Hannah Sjerven (34) against Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) and center Queen Egbo (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor center Queen Egbo, top, tries to reach a rebound against South Dakota forward Allison Peplowski (35) and guard Chloe Lamb (22) as Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, right, looks on during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, right, questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, left, sits on the bench with teammate Andrea Katramados in the final minute of the second half of a college basketball game against South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor center Queen Egbo scores between Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai, left, and Hawaii forward Kallin Spiller.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews scores past Hawaii forward Amy Atwell.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis is fouled by Hawaii forward Amy Atwell. Lewis drew eight fouls in the Bears’ win, twice as many as any other player on either team.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor guard Andrea Katramados shoots between Hawaii forward Kallin Spiller, left, and Hawaii forward Amy Atwell.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith is fouled as by Hawaii forward Kallin Spiller as she shoots.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith attempts a 3-pointer over Hawaii forward Amy Atwell.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis attempts a shot as Hawaii forward Kallin Spiller defends.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis led the Bears with 23 points in their first-round win over Hawaii.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith scores past Hawaii forward Jacque David during the Bears’ first-round NCAA Tournament win on Friday at the Ferrell Center.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews shoots a three pointer over Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle is fouled by Hawaii forward Jacque David as she attempts a shot.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen reacts during the Bears’ first round NCAA Tournament game against Hawaii.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, left, and center Queen Egbo, right, wave to fans as they exit the court after defeating Hawaii on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor center Queen Egbo (4) gets a hand on the ball against Hawaii guard Nae Nae Calhoun (24) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen yells from the sidelines during the second half of a college basketball game against Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman, right, shakes hands with Baylor head coach Nicki Collen after a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) gets a congratulations from teammate Jordan Lewis (3) during at the second half of a college basketball game against Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3), forward NaLyssa Smith (1) and center Queen Egbo (4) celebrates on the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor center Queen Egbo (4) drives past Hawaii defenders Nae Nae Calhoun (24) and Nnenna Orji (14) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) drives as Hawaii forward Amy Atwell, center, reaches in during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman, right, talks with guard Nae Nae Calhoun (24) during the first half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Hawaii guard Ashley Thoms (2) walks off the court with her teammates after a college basketball game against Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Baylor won 89-49.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) reacts to hitting a 3-pointer as Mississippi forward Snudda Collins (5) runs up court during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) drives against Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. South Dakota won 75-61.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota guard Liv Korngable (2) looks to pass as Mississippi guard Angel Baker (15) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
The South Dakota bench celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game against Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. South Dakota won 75-61.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Mississippi forward Madison Scott (24) walks off the court with her teammates after the 75-61 loss to South Dakota in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) goes in for a lay-up during the second half of a college basketball game against Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. South Dakota won 75-61.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Mississippi head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin gestures during the second half of a college basketball game against South Dakota in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. South Dakota won 75-61.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Mississippi guard Angel Baker, right, fights for the ball with South Dakota guards Maddie Krull (42) and Kyah Watson (32) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. South Dakota won 75-61.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota guard Chloe Lamb, right, drives against Mississippi guard Tiya Douglas during the second half of the Coyotes' first-round win on Friday.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) defends as Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) looks to pass during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
South Dakota guard Maddie Krull (42) drives against Mississippi guard Mimi Reid (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) shoots over South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Mississippi guard Lashonda Monk (1) uses a screen from teammate forward Shakira Austin (0) on South Dakota guard Liv Korngable (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022.
LM Otero, Associated Press
