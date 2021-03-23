NCAA Notebook: Carrington's TD pass highlights Baylor's football-esque win

SAN ANTONIO — Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington looked like a quarterback when she wound up and threw a full-court pass to teammate NaLyssa Smith.
On the other end, Smith hauled in the pass and finished off the play with a reverse layup. It was the basketball equivalent of a touchdown and it put Baylor in front 72-42 at the end of three quarters on its way to an NCAA Tournament second-round victory over Virginia Tech.
It also wasn’t the only play that looked like football on the hardwood on Tuesday night at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena.
Players from both teams hit the floor hard on a consistent basis. Carrington, Moon Ursin, Smith, and DiDi Richards all got up slowly after hard hits and just went right back in the action.
“It’s March,” Carrington said. “Everybody knows you win or you go home. So everyone’s playing with everything on the line and sometimes that’s just what’s going to happen. I don’t think it was malicious on either team’s end. Sometimes, you know, plays happen like that and you just got to get up and keep battling.”
Carrington knows a little about battling in a physical game. She grew up playing football in elementary school, following in the footsteps of her father Darren Carrington, who played eight NFL seasons for the Broncos, Lions, Chargers, Jaguars and Raiders.
Carrington was also captured on a video tweeted by the Lady Bears this week, dropping back and throwing an actual football on a go-route to teammate Jordyn Oliver.
“We did have a couple of routes ran in practice a couple of days ago,” Carrington said. “Lyss runs the floor really well, everyone runs the floor really well. I’ve been able to make that pass when I was younger. Finally, I saw the opening and Lyss made a play.”
Spoken like a true QB.
Fancy meeting you here
The No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines upset No. 3 seed Tennessee, 70-55, on Tuesday, setting up a matchup with some familiar faces for Baylor in the Sweet 16.
Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson was a Lady Bears assistant coach from 2013-2019 and played a role in recruiting much of the Baylor roster.
Additionally, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico guided her team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018 where the Wolverines faced the Lady Bears at the Ferrell Center. Baylor won that game, 80-58.
Iowa’s Clark lighting it up
Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark is quickly turning into a March Madness star.
Clark, the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American, scored 35 points to lead No. 5 seed Iowa past No. 4 see Kentucky, 86-72, on Tuesday. She hit 6 of 12 from 3-point range and had six assists and seven rebounds to go along with her scoring output.