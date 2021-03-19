NCAA notebook: Drew thrilled for former assistants

INDIANAPOLIS — Nobody was more excited than Baylor coach Scott Drew when he heard No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts stunned No. 2 Ohio State, 75-72, on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
ORU head coach Paul Mills served on Drew’s staff from 2013-17 and guided the Golden Eagles to the Summit League tournament championship to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Like No. 1 Baylor, ORU is in the South region. While Baylor was playing Hartford en route to a 79-55 win, the scoreboard at Lucas Oil Stadium showed the end of the ORU-Ohio State game.
“I think I was the only one not sneaking a peek,” Drew said. “I’m talking, all the guys are watching. Our coaches are watching. I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ Then they told me Coach (Jerome) Tang was actually crying, he was so excited. I think I was the only one on our team not watching. That’s what you get for facing the wrong way.”
Later Friday night, Drew got even more good news when former assistant Grant McCasland’s No. 13-seeded North Texas squad upset No. 4 Purdue, 78-69, in overtime.
Bears adjust to dome
Playing at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, is a big adjustment for basketball teams accustomed to playing in smaller arenas.
The Bears shot below their usual level as they hit 41.3 percent overall and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. MaCio Teague led the Bears with 22 points on nine of 17 shooting with four of eight from 3-point range, but he’s not blaming the dome.
“It’s pretty different, but I feel like it’s a mind thing,” Teague said. “People will tell you that it’s different, you get in your mind, ‘It’s not a shooter’s gym’ but I feel like any gym is a shooter’s gym, so just try to lock in and make shots.”
Baylor accustomed to bubble
The Bears have been in a bubble-like atmosphere since leaving Waco for the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City before flying to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.
The Bears got in several practices following their 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 tourney on March 12. But it hasn’t been too difficult for the players to keep themselves occupied.
“Video games, reading, we watch a lot of film, we watch basketball, we do school work,” Teague said. “We have a lot of time, we have certain things that we have to do, we have some free time and we just try to manage our time as well as possible while we’re here in the hotel.”
Mayer steps up for Vital
Baylor senior forward Mark Vital committed two early fouls, and then fouled out with 14:19 left in the game when he drew a foul and a technical. He finished with no points and four rebounds in just 11 minutes, but Matthew Mayer stepped up by grabbing a team-high nine boards off the bench.
“Well you know Mark is such a great defender, normally when he goes out of the game first and foremost you worry about the loss of intensity and focus,” Drew said. “He covers up a lot of mistakes with his aggressiveness and toughness and his rebounding. Matt really did a great job, when MaCio (Teague) played there he did a great job, and I thought the team really picked him up. The good thing is he’s rested for the next game.”