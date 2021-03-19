NCAA notebook: Drew thrilled for former assistants

The Bears shot below their usual level as they hit 41.3 percent overall and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. MaCio Teague led the Bears with 22 points on nine of 17 shooting with four of eight from 3-point range, but he’s not blaming the dome.

“It’s pretty different, but I feel like it’s a mind thing,” Teague said. “People will tell you that it’s different, you get in your mind, ‘It’s not a shooter’s gym’ but I feel like any gym is a shooter’s gym, so just try to lock in and make shots.”

Baylor accustomed to bubble

The Bears have been in a bubble-like atmosphere since leaving Waco for the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City before flying to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears got in several practices following their 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 tourney on March 12. But it hasn’t been too difficult for the players to keep themselves occupied.

“Video games, reading, we watch a lot of film, we watch basketball, we do school work,” Teague said. “We have a lot of time, we have certain things that we have to do, we have some free time and we just try to manage our time as well as possible while we’re here in the hotel.”

Mayer steps up for Vital